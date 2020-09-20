KUWAIT: Zain Kuwait CEO Eaman Al-Roudhan speaks with Head of Al-Nowair Initiative Sheikha Intisar Al-Sabah and US Ambassador to Kuwait Alina Romanowski.

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, recently took part in Al-Nowair’s ‘Let’s Do it Kuwait’ campaign, which coincided with World Cleanup Day on September 19, 2020 with the participation of nearly 5,000 volunteers. The event, considered the biggest national cleanup campaign in the history of Kuwait, witnessed the presence of Zain Kuwait CEO Eaman Al-Roudhan, along with many public and private sector officials, diplomats, and representatives of global organizations. The event also featured the Kuwait Army, Ministry of Health, Ministry of State for Municipal Affairs, and the Environment Public Authority.

Zain’s participation in this national campaign, considered the biggest of its kind, came as part of its extended partnership with Al-Nowair, the non-profit initiative that aims at bringing positive, social behavioral change in Kuwait. The partnership falls under Zain’s Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategy, through which the company is keen on supporting such innovative initiatives that contribute to reflecting a positive image of the Kuwaiti society.

Zain Kuwait CEO Eaman Al-Roudhan with Kuwait Army officials during the campaign.

‘Let’s Do it Kuwait,’ organized by Al-Nowair in line with World Cleanup Day, mainly aimed at promoting and enriching the importance of preserving the environment and keeping Kuwait clean. The campaign featured the participation of nearly 5000 volunteers, including many ministers, undersecretaries, public and private sector leaders, representatives of global organizations, ambassadors, and more.

The event also featured the Kuwait Army, Ministry of Health, Ministry of State for Municipal Affairs, and the Environment Public Authority. The campaign covered a large and diverse geographic area, including Al-Khowaisat beach at Al-Jahra, and witnessed high levels of commitment and implementation of official health guidelines to protect participants from COVID-19.

Zain’s extended partnership with Al-Nowair, a non-profit initiative that aims at bringing positive, social behavioral change in Kuwait all year round, comes to affirm the company’s extreme keenness in supporting such national efforts that aim at promoting positive change and spreading values within members of the society.

Al-Nowair is an initiative driven to spread positive attitudes and happiness within all age groups and all sectors of the community through the organization of events, activities, and campaigns all year round. Al-Nowair’s efforts are centered around encouraging a more positive lifestyle and creating positive environments that drive positive change, ultimately imprinting a positive impact within participants.

Zain believes in the development of the communities in which it operates, and it is a very important part of the its overall success. The company considers the preservation of the environment a core element in its commitment towards the nation, and will continue to support this cause to contribute to the further progress of the country.