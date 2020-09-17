KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its participation in ‘Let’s Do it Kuwait’, the biggest national cleanup volunteer campaign in the history of Kuwait. The event coincides with World Cleanup Day on Sept 19, and will witness the participation of thousands of volunteers. Zain’s participation in the campaign comes as part of its extended partnership with Alnowair, the non-profit initiative that aims at bringing positive, social behavioral change in Kuwait.

Zain’s presence in this national campaign, considered the biggest of its kind, comes in line with its Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategy, through which the company is keen on supporting such innovative initiatives that contribute to reflecting a positive image of the Kuwaiti society. By taking part in this campaign, Zain also reflects the values of its own brand; “A Wonderful World”, which the company is keen on effectively implementing within the community.

‘Let’s Do it Kuwait’, organized by Alnowair in line with World Cleanup Day, mainly aims at promoting and enriching the importance of preserving the environment and keeping Kuwait clean. The campaign will feature the participation of over 2000 volunteers, including many ministers, undersecretaries, public and private sector leaders, global organizations, ambassadors, and more. The campaign is set to cover Al Jahra and Al Ahmadi Governorates, and will witness high levels of commitment and implementation of official health guidelines to protect participants from COVID-19.

Zain’s extended partnership with Alnowair, a non-profit initiative that aims at bringing positive, social behavioral change in Kuwait all year round, comes to affirm the company’s extreme keenness in supporting such national efforts that aim at promoting positive change and spreading values within members of the society.

Alnowair is an initiative driven to spread positive attitudes and happiness within all age groups and all sectors of the community through the organization of events, activities, and campaigns all year round. Alnowair’s efforts are centered around encouraging a more positive lifestyle and creating positive environments that drive positive change, ultimately imprinting a positive impact within participants.

Zain believes in the development of the communities in which it operates, and it is a very important part of the its overall success. The company considers the preservation of the environment a core element in its commitment towards the nation, and will continue to support this cause to contribute to the further progress of the country.