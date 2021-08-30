KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, participated in graduating 51 students of the KON Social Entrepreneurship Program during the virtual ceremony held online to commemorate the conclusion of the program’s second phase. Zain’s participation came as part of the company’s Gold sponsorship of the program and its extended Strategic partnership with LOYAC.

Zain’s support to KON for the fourth year running came as part of its Strategic Partnership with LOYAC, which continues this year for over 17 consecutive years. The partnership comes in line with the company’s Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility Strategy, which centers around the development of the Education and Youth sectors, especially in regard to nurturing and developing entrepreneurial skills within the youth.

Commenting on the second phase’s conclusion, Waleed Al-Khashti, Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Communications and Relations Officer, said: “Year after another since its inception, KON proves to be one of the best training programs in Kuwait and the region by preparing ambitious young people towards the journey of entrepreneurship. Zain considers itself a key partner in the achievement of this goal.”

Khashti added: “I would like to congratulate our outstanding students for successfully completing the second phase of the program, which helped refine and advance their business skills and add great value to their future careers as entrepreneurs. I would also like to thank our partners at LOYAC for their great input in making this program a huge success in spite of the challenges imposed by the pandemic.”

Khashti concluded: “We are proud to continue the strategic partnership between Zain and LOYAC for the 17th consecutive year. LOYAC is considered one of the top national projects dedicated to empowering Kuwait’s youth and progressing their skills with world-class programs, while offering them the appropriate environment to develop their talents within a social, educational, and entertaining setting. This perfectly goes in line with our strategy at Zain to achieve sustainability within the youth sector.”

Zain believes in the development of the communities in which it operates, and it is a very important part of the company’s overall success. The company considers education as a core element in the community’s development process, and it will continue to support it to contribute to the further progress of the country’s youth.

Since its inception in 2002, LOYAC has grown to be the first choice of the youth in Kuwait when it comes to innovative and high-quality educational programs. LOYAC runs several programs for the youth to develop their professional skills, enhance their personal growth and to help them find their sense of purpose by extending themselves to others.