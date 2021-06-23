KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, visited Jaber Causeway Vaccination Center in collaboration with the Ministry of Health throughout a period of three days. The initiative aimed at easing the hot weather conditions on medical and administrative frontliners at the center, as well as encouraging the public to support the nation’s efforts into achieving social immunity during the pandemic.

The visit witnessed the presence of Jaber Causeway Vaccination Center’s General Supervisor Dr Talal Al-Fadhalah, the center’s Technical Supervisor Dr Hamad Al-Ansari, the center’s Administrative Supervisor Dr Dalal Al-Ajmi, as well as Zain Kuwait’s External and Internal Relations Department Manager Hamad Al-Matar.

Zain’s presence at the center comes as part of a long list of programs and initiatives the company has adopted during the past period in collaboration with MoH and other ministries with the aim of protecting the community from the impacts of the pandemic.

Zain’s team was present at Jaber Causeway Vaccination Center, located at the southern island of Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Causeway, which is a recently inaugurated drive-thru vaccination center. The company offered water and ice cream carts in an effort to ease the hot weather conditions faced by over 200 staff members operating as medical, technical, nursing, and administrative frontliners at the center. Zain was keen on recognizing MoH staff’s efforts as they battle extreme heat and the danger of infection on a daily basis to protect the community and the nation.

Zain has also launched an awareness campaign on its social media platforms through which the company encouraged the public to vaccinate and achieve the nation’s goals in reaching social immunity. In addition, Zain distributed “VACCINATED” stickers at Kuwait Vaccination Center in Mishref, Jaber Causeway Vaccination Center, as well as on Snap, Instagram, and WhatsApp to promote positivity about vaccination.

Zain recently organized an internal COVID-19 vaccination campaign at its main headquarters in Shuwaikh in collaboration with the Ministry of Health. The campaign aimed at supporting the efforts exerted by the nation’s authorities in immunizing the community during the pandemic.

Throughout the past 18 months, Zain has showcased the spirit of responsibility as a leading national company by making its human and tech resources available to shoulder the public sector and maintain the nation’s wellbeing.

The company also launched numerous social awareness campaigns aimed at elevating the health and safety of the community. Not only that, but Zain was also keen on continuing its support of social, educational, and cultural initiatives – which it has always been a top supporter of – in a virtual format this time to adhere to official health measures and guidelines to keep everyone involved safe.

Zain’s tireless efforts have extended throughout the year, where it has launched its own social initiatives, supported existing health and social programs, in addition to handling the crisis, all under its corporate sustainability and social responsibility strategy.