KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, supplied Kuwait University's Admission and Registration Hall in Shuwaikh with a number of MOH-approved precautionary health measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The move comes in line with the start of the new academic year, as well as under Zain's commitment to contribute to the health and safety of the university's students, faculty, and staff.

Zain’s initiative comes as an extension of its previous efforts in fully renovating the hall last year, which showcased the company’s keenness in offering a comfortable atmosphere for students and staff during the admission and registration period. Zain has been the hall’s main sponsor for over 11 consecutive years, serving over 14,000 students annually.

Zain supplied Kuwait University’s Admission and Registration Hall in Shuwaikh with a number of MOH-approved precautionary health measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The measures include signs and banners to remind visitors of the necessary health guidelines that must be followed while inside, as well as floor stickers to achieve social distancing. Zain also installed see-through dividers to separate students and staff in a safe manner during registration, while enabling sound to pass efficiently. In addition, some seats were made unavailable inside the hall to guarantee a safe space between students while seated.



This initiative comes in line with Zain’s keenness on continuously supporting education by actively partnering with the various education bodies from both the public and private sectors. The company is a firm believer in the importance of supporting the youth and preparing them to become tomorrow’s leaders.

Last year, Zain partnered with Kuwait University’s Deanship of Admission and Registration to fully renovate the Admission and Registration Hall and prepare it with the necessary furniture and equipment. The hall receives thousands of students throughout the year during the admission approval and freshmen registration period. Zain was keen on offering students with a comfortable atmosphere while visiting the hall to finish their admission and registration.

Zain firmly believes in the importance of educational development, as it is essential for individuals to then go-on to be successful and contributing members of society. The company is committed to playing an active role in the investment of the Kuwaiti human capital. By adopting such initiatives, Zain seeks to support students and allow them to apply their practical skills, achieve their potential, and fully develop their capabilities.