Zain supplies Ahmadiah with thermal camera solutions and 5G Internet

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced an agreement with Ahmadiah Contracting and Trading Company, whereby Zain will supply Ahmadiah with thermal camera solutions, high-speed Internet services, as well as revolutionary 5G technology to support the company during the COVID-19 pandemic and empower it into digital transformation.

The agreement comes as part of Zain’s commitment towards the nation during this crisis, through which the company reflects its role as a leading Kuwaiti private sector organization by making its tech capabilities available. The company is keen on offering the most advanced services and solutions as per the highest international standards to serve the needs of government entities and private businesses that work tirelessly during the current situation, including Ahmadiah; one of the country’s biggest and oldest companies.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Zain was extremely keen on being one of the first to collaborate with many of the biggest companies, businesses, and government entities across the country’s sectors and industries. The company makes its tech capabilities available to help its partners during the pandemic, as well as to deliver its promise in providing the best and most advanced services for the ultimate progress of the nation.

Ahmadiah Contracting and Trading Company is considered one of the biggest and oldest Kuwaiti companies with notable achievements that span across the largest and most luxurious real estate projects in the country, including government and commercial projects, towers, health institutions, airports, infrastructure, and much more.

Zain’s extended relationship with Ahmadiah continues for nearly three decades since the two companies first started collaborating in 1992. Today, Zain is proud to support Ahmadiah during the COVID-19 pandemic and help protect their staff and customers. In addition, the company will contribute to empowering Amadiah into digital transformation, especially during such unusual times where companies demand remote work solutions more than ever.

As per this agreement, Zain will offer a number of its latest thermal camera solutions to be installed at Ahmadiah’s main headquarters and other related locations. The cameras are highly efficient and allow measuring body temperatures from a safe distance using advanced tech solutions, which will help protect Ahmadiah’s staff and customers.

Zain will also provide the company with the latest telecommunications and high-speed Internet services, which are based on world-class technologies, including the revolutionary 5G technology. By doing this, Zain aims at serving Ahmadiah’s technical needs and empowering it into digital transformation as per the highest standards.

Ahmadiah Contracting and Trading Company noted that the collaboration with Zain comes as part of its keenness on following the highest international standards of quality and efficiency when executing mega-sized urban and engineering projects in the country. AHMADIAH’s relationship with Zain spans over decades of joint collaborations, where the company makes use of Zain’s services as it offers the latest telecom and tech solutions in Kuwait.

Ahmadiah’s latest collaboration with Zain sees its use of Zain’s thermal cameras, where the company abides by the Ministry of Health’s official regulations and precautionary measures to help detect any infections of COVID-19. Many of these cameras were installed at Ahmadiah’s main headquarters and at all worksites where Ahmadiah operates, which contributes to saving the lives of thousands of its workers, staff, and customers. This will enable the company to continue its journey of building and progress, which it started since the 1950s as per the highest standards.

Zain now offers a wide range of multi-use thermal cameras from Hikvision, a leading manufacturer and supplier of video surveillance equipment. The cameras are bundled with Zain’s superfast Internet via a variety of flexible plans to guarantee the best operational efficiency. The plans feature fixed and handheld thermal cameras to suit customers’ different needs, and all cameras are able to measure body temperatures from a safe distance of one meter without the need for physical contact, which achieves social distancing goals and commitment in official instructions as much as possible.

The thermal cameras Zain offers feature many unique tech solutions, such as measuring body temperatures in less than a second, allowing the measurement of a large group of people of up to 30 individuals at once. The cameras are also able to identify individual faces using artificial intelligence (AI), and compare previously recorded body temperatures even if the person is wearing a face mask. The cameras will notify the user immediately via visual and audio alarms in case an unusual body temperature was detected. Moreover, the thermal cameras can also be used as CCTV surveillance cameras that record footage 24/7 as well as measure temperatures at the same time.

Zain strongly believes in the crucial role played by private sector organizations in supporting social and economic sustainability projects, especially during crises. Springing from its growing commitment towards practicing its social responsibility, the company is committed to printing a positive print through all its activities. This has led Zain to embrace the most crucial issues in the community, including the support of the country’s entities by making its tech capabilities available.