KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its strategic sponsorship of Kuwait Tech Expo 2020, the biggest technology event of its kind in Kuwait. The expo runs from 6-9 February at Kuwait International Fairground in Mishref, Hall 6, with the presence of the biggest global and local companies from the tech and telecom sectors as well as government entities.

Zain’s strategic support to the event comes to affirm its commitment in being present at the various activities and programs that contribute to pushing the national economy wheel and achieve the country’s developmental goals, especially those centered around technology and telecommunications. As the world goes through comprehensive digital transformation, Zain expressed its commitment and readiness to be a main contributing partner in progressing Kuwait’s digital transformation journey.

Through its dedicated booth at Kuwait Tech Expo, Zain will showcase its capabilities as an active partner in empowering a smart life, a safe community, and an efficient business sector by offering the most advanced services and solutions. This will include Zain LIFE’s latest solutions for smart homes, Fintech services, Zain Business solutions for large businesses and SMEs, as well as the latest innovations and most advanced services it offers via its Zain Drone subsidiary.

Zain Drone’s Drone as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions unlock opportunities in various industries to fast-track growth and help organizations benefit from Internet of Things (IoT) applications in an efficient, safer and faster way. The disruptive power of drone solutions bolsters efficiency as it offers state-of-the art bespoke solutions while providing advanced analytics for governments and businesses.

Kuwait Tech Expo 2020 is considered Kuwait’s biggest event for technology and telecommunications services. The event aims at offering effective solutions to the country’s various bodies with the aim of serving the community’s needs. Zain’s participation reflects its main role as a leading national company in taking part in the country’s various developmental projects that contribute to the nation’s further progress. This is especially true as Zain represents the private sector that is considered a strategic and key partner in the country’s development plans.

Kuwait Tech Expo aims at finding a common platform for decision makers, companies, and consumers in the fields of telecommunications and technology, while creating opportunities for companies and government entities to learn more about related projects and opportunities. The event also aims at finding the most appropriate mechanisms for communication through the display of the participating companies’ products and services at the exhibition, thereby contributing to the development of infrastructures of the various developmental projects.

The event is divided into two events held simultaneously; the first event, ‘Kuwait International Technology Show’, is the largest B2B show that offers companies the opportunity to showcase their latest products and applications, paving the way to discuss and exchange ideas and information about the telecommunications and technology industry’s key topics. This includes information systems, smart applications, the latest strategies, as well as building partnerships with the major participating companies through face-to-face meetings with leading decision makers, researchers and professionals within the sector.

The second event, the ‘Kuwait Tech Shopper’, is the only exhibition specialized in direct sales of telecommunication gadgets, smartphones, electronic devices, and their accessories. This event will provide a unique opportunity for all companies to be present and interact directly with the public to present exciting offers. In addition, attendees will experience a unique platform to compare between brands and benefit from special and exclusive offers.