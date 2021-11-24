KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its strategic partnership with FoodBuzz, a community event that offers a unique social environment for visitors to socialize, connect, and enjoy the spring and winter seasons. The event, which runs for two days every month from November 2021 to February 2022, is held at Arraya Center in the heart of Kuwait City and features many distinguished food and beverage brands.

By partnering with FoodBuzz, Zain continues its ongoing efforts of empowering local talents as part of its solid and well-focused Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategy. The company continuously works towards identifying initiatives like FoodBuzz that carry a clear objective of empowering the next generation of Kuwaiti businesses that are well-capable of contributing to national economy.

Zain was present at FoodBuzz via its dedicated booth, where the company offered many social and entertaining programs to visitors, sharing the wonderful positive atmosphere that the Kuwaiti community enjoys nowadays as normal life gradually returns after the pandemic. Zain also held exciting competitions at the event and presented valuable prizes to winners.

FoodBuzz, established in 2016, introduces a new concept that is all about networking, connecting, and exploring Kuwait’s food and beverage community at its best. The event serves huge numbers of visitors who are primarily employees from business sectors, given that it is located at the heart of Kuwait’s business community, allowing them to engage and socialize in a professional environment while enjoying a variety of food and beverage vendors during winter and spring seasons.

Zain expressed its ongoing keenness in supporting events that uplift local talents to higher levels, by encouraging outstanding projects and ideas like FoodBuzz, which served over 6,000 visitors last season. Zain’s support is aimed at investing in the creative abilities of Kuwaiti entrepreneurs, preparing them to engage in the business world by encouraging them further and nurturing innovation within their businesses.