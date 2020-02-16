KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its strategic partnership of the 12th International Invention Fair in the Middle East under the theme ‘Where Inventors Meet Investors.’ The event, which runs from 16-19 February at Al-Raya Ballroom in the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, is held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Zain’s continuous support to this unique initiative since its inception comes in line with the company’s corporate sustainability and social responsibility strategy, which aims at supporting the local scientific arena and contributing to the further development of science in Kuwait and the Arab region. This is especially true as the event’s success in past years greatly contributed to highlighting Kuwait’s rich cultural involvement in scientific areas across regional and international levels, proving itself to become the biggest in the Middle East and the second in the world.

Through supporting this event, Zain is keen on encouraging Kuwaiti and Arab talents in the fields of science and innovation, as it believes such initiatives offer a valuable opportunity for young inventors to benefit from the expertise and knowledge of international inventors who visit Kuwait to share their experiences with the local scientific community. The 12th edition of the fair will feature over 100 inventions from 41 different countries, and Zain will take part through its own dedicated booth through which it will showcase the latest Zain Business solutions for SMEs to serve the needs of participating inventors.

The International Invention Fair in the Middle East – organized by the Kuwait Science Club in partnership with the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Science (KFAS) – is officially held in collaboration with the International Exhibition of Inventions – Geneva. The event is one of the most significant and major specialized exhibitions of inventions in the Middle East region, and is considered the second largest exhibition of its kind in the world after the Exhibition of Geneva.

The event offers an opportunity for inventions from different cultures to be exhibited and for inventors to build connections with investors. Zain will spare no efforts in offering its support and encouragement to any entity that adopts creativity and innovation within the community and contribute to the further progress of national economy.