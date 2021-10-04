KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, sponsored the exhibition held during the premiere of the hugely anticipated James Bond movie, No Time to Die. The special event, held at Grand Cinemas Al-Hamra, witnessed the presence of Belinda Lewis, the United Kingdom’s Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Waleed Al-Khashti, Corporate Communications and Relations Officer of Zain Kuwait, as well as many fans of the James Bond franchise.

Zain’s support to this event came in line with its keenness to support and encourage the various efforts and initiatives that offer a unique entertainment and social experience for the public, especially for the youth who are society’s most vibrant segment. This is especially true during this period of time where entertainment venues are gradually reopening, and normal life is recommencing after the pandemic.

The exclusive premiere of the long awaited and hugely anticipated James Bond movie, No Time to Die, featured a special exhibition that showcased many of the beloved character’s belongings and most famous vehicles. Many hardcore James Bond fans enjoyed touring the exhibition before watching the movie that finally premiered after a long wait due to the COVID pandemic.

Zain is always keen on being present in the most unique events to add its own touch and reflect the values of its brand. The company believes that the Kuwaiti private sector has an essential role in further pushing national economy and the country’s entertainment scene, and so it was keen on being a main supporter of this event.

Zain is aware of the important role private sector companies play in encouraging such initiatives that enrich the country’s entertainment scene and offer a fun environment for the youth, especially that it is one of the private sector’s biggest national companies.