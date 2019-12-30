Zain sponsors 37th engineering design exhibition

Eaman Al-Roudhan with Zain’s team at the exhibition.

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its main sponsorship of the 37th Engineering Design Exhibition and the annual College of Engineering and Petroleum’s Creativity and Innovation Award. The event, organized by Kuwait University’s College of Engineering and Petroleum (CEP), was held under official support from the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center (JACC) under the patronage of Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem.

Zain took part in the event’s opening ceremony, which witnessed the attendance of Deputy National Assembly Speaker Essa Al-Kandari, Minister of Public Works and Minister of Housing Affairs Dr Rana Al-Faris, Kuwait University President Dr Hussein Al-Ansari, Zain Kuwait’s Chief Executive Officer Eaman Al-Roudhan, Acting Dean of Engineering and Petroleum at Kuwait University Dr Raed Bourisli, as well as many CEP officials and faculty, parents, and exhibition participants.

Zain’s support to the exhibition and annual award comes in line with its commitment towards supporting and encouraging various student activities, which falls under the company’s Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategy. Zain’s strategy closely focuses on contributing to the development of the education sector by partnering with many academic organizations to invest in education, which the company considers an essential element of the further progress of national economy.

The 37th Engineering Design Exhibition is considered the biggest yet since the College of Engineering and Petroleum’s inception in 1975. The event witnessed the participation of 107 projects from across the college’s departments, as well as the presence of 440 students, who showcased their final projects to visitors and sponsors. Furthermore, the Zain-sponsored annual Creativity and Innovation Award highlights the most creative and innovative projects as per the standards outlined by the College of Engineering and Petroleum.

Zain’s support to the event springs from the company’s core Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategy. The company believes that supporting the various educational programs and initiatives provides young people with skills and tools necessary to help them highlight and develop their potential, ultimately contributing to Kuwait’s progress.

As a leading national company, Zain firmly believes in the importance of contributing to the progress of the education sector, and looks to empower and prepare the nation’s youth for the important roles they will play in the further progress of the country.