KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its gold sponsorship of the American University of the Middle East’s Virtual Career Fair 2021. The event, organized by AUM’s Tawteen Career Development and Recruitment center, was held from 24 – 25 May and is considered the first virtual career fair of its kind in Kuwait.

Zain is proud to continue supporting this career fair on an annual basis given the high turnouts it witnesses from over 15,000 students and graduates. As the health situation did not allow the fair to be held as usual at AUM’s campus in Egaila, the university was keen on holding it virtually using the latest technologies to give students and alumni the opportunity to find lucrative careers during such unprecedented times.

During the virtual fair, students and alumni learned about Zain’s leading experience in the telecom sector, as well as its internal policy and wonderful work atmosphere. The company participated in the event through a virtual booth, where it highlighted the available job vacancies, provided a detailed explanation of the nature of work at various departments and divisions, as well as answered questions and inquiries visitors had.

Zain is always eager to participate in career fairs all year round as part of its Human Resources strategy, which closely focuses on supporting the education sector hand in hand with various universities, colleges, and educational institutions in Kuwait (both public and private), with the aim of providing students and graduates with career opportunities in the private sector.

Zain is committed to playing an active role in the investment in the human capital of Kuwait. The company seeks to provide young and eager Kuwaitis with job opportunities that allow them to apply their practical skills, achieve their potential, and fully develop their capabilities.