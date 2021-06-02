KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced the signing of a partnership agreement with PASS, a Kuwait-based app and the first smart parking management system in the Middle East. The partnership enables Zain’s postpaid customers to exclusively enjoy cashless and ticketless parking and pre-booking services without the need to continuously top up within the app.

Zain’s partnership with this unique platform comes under the umbrella of its strategy that closely focuses on enriching its digital partnerships ecosystem. The company aims at expanding the portfolio of innovative services and solutions it offers – including smartphone applications and unique online services -to meet the needs and aspirations of its customer base, the largest in the Kuwaiti market.

Zain postpaid customers can now easily enjoy the services PASS offers, including ticketless parking and pre-booking parking spots, when linking their PASS account with their Zain line, without the need to continuously top up within the app. Customers can simply choose Zain as their favorite payment option within the app and follow the instructions to link their PASS account with their Zain postpaid line. Afterwards, parking fees will be automatically added to the customer’s monthly bill every time they use the app.

PASS, a Kuwait-based app, is the first smart parking management system in the Middle East, and was designed to make parking more efficient and hassle-free. The app uses Automatic Number-Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology to allow cars to enter and exit parking lots with simplicity and ease without the need for tickets, cash, or coins. In addition, PASS offers a service for pre-booking parking spots in selected locations to allow users to guarantee a parking spot before their arrival.

PASS is currently available at Al-Hamra Tower, Kuwait Souq, Mubarakiya, Yaal Mall, Wataniya Complex, Shuwaikh 125, and Baitak Tower. Pre-booking services are available at The Avenues and Murouj. A number of new locations are to be added soon, including Crystal Tower, Souk Al-Maseel, Terrace Mall, Mazaya Clinic, and Sun City.

By signing such digital partnerships, Zain seeks to meet its customers’ needs and aspirations through the offering of the latest innovative services and technologies. The company is always keen on offering the most advanced tools to enhance its customers’ experience, and offer them an unmatchable telecommunications experience on its largest network in Kuwait.