KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its strategic sponsorship of the 17th Arab Media Forum. The virtual event, which came in collaboration with the Ministry of Information, was held from 29 – 31 May via teleconferencing technology. The forum came under the patronage and presence of Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Aboul Gheit and the participation of Minister of Information and Culture and Minster of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Communications and Relations Officer Waleed Al-Khashti said: “we were keen on continuing our support to the Arab Media Forum in spite of the current circumstances because we strongly believe in the crucial role and powerful effects of the media in raising public awareness, especially during crises.”

Khashti continued: “Zain had a pivotal role throughout the pandemic and since the very first days of the outbreak. We made our tech resources and media channels available and ready to support the nation’s efforts. We have also collaborated with various ministries, most importantly the ministries of Health and Interior, to spread health awareness and introduce the public to the important new health measures imposed by the pandemic.”

Khashti concluded by saying: “we hope that our annual support to this unique forum reflects our commitment in practicing our social responsibility. It is imperative to us that we lead the way in supporting and interacting with media, social, and cultural forums such as this one, especially that it is considered one of the most prominent events of its kind in the Arab region”.

Director of the Arab Media Forum Madhi Al-Khamees commented: “We are proud of Zain’s Strategic Partnership with us throughout the past decade. Without a doubt, this collaboration reflects the company’s strong belief in supporting media programs and projects that contribute to elevating the cultural scene within the community. In fact, these are precisely the goals of the Arab Media Forum since its inception.”

Khamees continued: “telecom companies play a decisive role in responding to efforts that tackle crises, and Zain has responded to the efforts of the nation with utmost efficacy. The company played an important role in supporting initiatives and programs that contributed to alleviating the impacts of the pandemic. Zain also did not allow the current unprecedented circumstances to stop it from supporting media projects such as this one, something that further enhances its leading role as one of the biggest national companies that support media and culture programs in Kuwait.”

The Arab Media Forum witnesses wide participation from all over the Arab world, where participants join the live video seminars via online platforms and social media channels. This makes it the biggest virtual event of its kind in the region, hosting many media personalities, ministers of information, academics, students, media channel owners, and much more.

This year, the Arab Media Forum witnesses the participation of Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al Mutairi, Bahrain’s Minister of Information Ali Al Rumaihi, Palestinian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Information Nabeel Abu Rudainah, Chief Executive of KSA’s Radio and Television Authority Mohammed Fahad Al Harthi, and Assistant Secretary-General of Media and Communications at the Arab League Ambassador Ahmad Rasheed Khitabi.

The Arab Media Forum has proven itself to be one of the region’s most prominent events that attend to Arab media. Since 2003, the event brought together many ministers, editors-in-chief of local and regional newspapers, media executives, journalists, academics, authors, actors, businessmen, and social figures from all around the Arab world.