KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, shared the blessings of the holy month of Ramadan with the Ministry of Interior’s frontliners at traffic checkpoints by visiting them on the field. The company recognized the efforts of police officers by presenting them with Ramadan gifts as a sign of gratitude for their sacrifices in protecting the health and safety of the nation during the pandemic.

The initiative came as part of Zain’s annual Ramadan campaign, which comes in line with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability strategy. Zain’s team visited a number of security checkpoints operating during the partial curfew with the presence of MOI Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic and Operations Affairs Major-General Jamal Al-Sayegh, Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Communications and Relations Officer Waleed Al-Khashti, as well as MOI and Zain officials.

Zain’s team presented police officers at the frontlines with Ramadan gifts as a sign of gratitude for their great efforts and selfless sacrifices during the pandemic, especially that they face extreme heat and the danger of infection on a daily basis to save lives and ensure everyone’s safety during the holy month of Ramadan.

As the leading telecom operator in Kuwait, Zain tirelessly seeks to serve the community by organizing and supporting unique initiatives during the holy month in an effort to reflect the pivotal role of the private sector in supporting social sustainability projects. The company is proud of the long list of programs and projects it supports in strategic partnership with many non-profits, government institutions, and global entities.