KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, organized a number of social visits to Zain Otolaryngology Hospital and the Ministry of Social Affairs’ care centers to share the joys and happiness of Kuwait’s National holidays.

Zain organizes many visits to hospitals and social care centers several times a year in celebration of various occasions. The initiative, which comes under the umbrella of the company’s Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategy, aims at sharing the joys and happiness of many occasions that are cherished by the community, most importantly the National holidays of Kuwait, ultimately reflecting the family spirit and noble values of the Kuwaiti people.

The social visits, which were conducted by Zain’s volunteers, embodied a special family spirit filled with National pride and joy. Zain’s team distributed gifts and toys to children, their families, and the medical staff taking care of them in Zain Otolaryngology Hospital. The team also distributed gifts and toys to orphans, the elderly, and people with special needs who reside at the Ministry of Social Affairs’ Social Care Centers.





Zain expressed its heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to all the parties involved in organizing the visits, including hospital staff, officials, children’s families, and the volunteers themselves, who all helped draw a smile on the faces of the children and care centers residents.

Through such annual social visits during special occasions, Zain aims at enriching its commitment to celebrating Kuwait’s National holidays through ongoing social activities that generate a sense of generosity and caring. As a responsible telecommunications company, Zain looks to improve the lives of the people within the communities it serves.