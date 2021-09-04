KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, welcomed Al-Asimah Governor Sheikh Talal Khalid Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at the company’s headquarters in Shuwaikh with the presence of Zain Kuwait’s Chief Executive Officer Eaman Al-Roudhan and the company’s executive management. During the visit, the final steps were set for the upcoming project where Zain will contribute to renovating and greening the Capital’s main entrance.

Last May, Zain was selected to renovate and maintain the main entrance of the Capital, a step that reflects the role of private sector companies in achieving social sustainability projects in partnership with the public sector. The Governor’s visit to Zain HQ coincided with the project’s upcoming launch.

Commenting on the collaboration, Zain Kuwait’s Chief Executive Officer Eaman Al-Roudhan said: “It was my pleasure to welcome Al-Asimah Governor Sheikh Talal Khalid Al-Ahmad Al Sabah at Zain to put the final touches on the plan of our joint project. We are proud that Zain was selected as a partner for this initiative, especially that it is the national operator and a leader of the Kuwaiti private sector”.

Roudhan explained: “During our meeting, we discussed the final design and details of the unique monument that will be built by Zain at the main entrance of the Capital, which we were very keen that it reflects Kuwait’s rich heritage and identity. We look forward to seeing this monument present a beautiful image of Kuwait”.

Roudhan added: “We strongly believe in the vital and strategic role played by the Kuwaiti private sector in achieving the nation’s various developmental plans. This partnership is a real-world reflection of that belief, and for that, we were keen on being the first to support the Governate’s renovation vision, especially the main entrance that is perhaps considered the first landmark of the country’s capital. We look forward to sharing this project’s amazing results with the Kuwaiti people”.

Al-Asimah Governor Sheikh Talal Khalid Al Ahmad Al Sabah stressed on the vital partnership between the public and private sectors: “Our partnership with Zain on this project, which started in May, is a great example of how the two sectors shoulder each other to serve the nation’s goals. Kuwait’s identity is at the core of this initiative, since the Governate and a leading private sector company like Zain are behind it”.

The Governor expressed his gratitude to Zain and all parties involved in this unique project and wishes that it reflects a beautiful image of Kuwait and embodies the Governate’s vision in beautifying the Capital. Zain’s support to this initiative comes in line with its core objectives that aim at shouldering the advancement of the community as a whole on all levels, where the company reaffirms the principal of partnership through similar efforts with the aim of contributing to the further progress of national goals and serve the country’s developmental efforts.