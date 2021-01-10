KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced the reopening of its main branch in Farwaniya with a new and fresh look. The reopened branch leaps in its design beyond the traditional branch concept by offering the latest tech products and smart devices from the world’s biggest brands, as well as providing a wide range of digital services to serve Zain customers, who make up the biggest family of subscribers in Kuwait.

Zain celebrated the occasion with its customers by giving away valuable gifts and smart devices to the first 100 customers who visited the new reopened branch to complete any transaction. The company’s plan to reopen the branch in a fresh look came after the great success witnessed by a group of other branches – including Mishref Cooperative Society, Kuwait International Airport, and Al-Hamra Shopping Center’s branches – that were all recently reopened in a similar fashion and considered the first of their kind by a telecom operator in Kuwait.

Zain’s reopened branch in Farwaniya, opposite Ali Fahad Al-Dewailah Street, features the latest special and exclusive offers for prepaid and postpaid customers, while also offering the best customer care and digital services. The branch also offers tech enthusiasts with a wide range of the latest electronics and original accessories from the world’s biggest tech brands, including laptops, video game consoles, drones, headphones and speakers, cases and covers, and much more.

The new branch also offers customers a chance to try Zain’s superfast 5G network and learn about the huge capabilities behind this revolutionary technology. Additionally, the branch features a dedicated section for Zain LIFE’s innovative home security solutions, including smart cameras, motion sensors, smart smoke detectors, and more.

Zain affirmed its utmost adherence in implementing strict health precautionary measures within the reopened branch to protect the health and safety of both customers and staff. This includes health measures such as sanitization and body temperature check-ups, as well as social distancing protocols and more.

Zain implements many strict precautionary measures within all its branches located all around the country. This includes full sanitization of all branches, furniture, and devices/equipment, as well as thermal cameras to detect body temperatures from a safe distance. See-through dividers separate customers and staff in a safe manner during transactions, while enabling sound to pass efficiently in order to achieve the best customer experience possible.

Zain has also supplied all branches and self-service machines with awareness stickers and banners to remind customers of health guidelines and social distancing goals while waiting. Some seats were marked unavailable inside every branch to guarantee a safe space between customers while seated.

Zain has trained branch staff on all health guidelines and precautions, including wearing face masks at all times, not allowing anyone to enter the branch in case they do not follow the needed precautionary measures or show an unaverage body temperature reading. Branches are also periodically sanitized as per the highest health standards before opening, and K-NET pay machines, pens used for signatures, and other equipment are sanitized after each transaction. Any important/official papers will be stored in a safe place and not kept exposed.

Zain has reopened a number of other branches with the same above concept to ensure offering the best customer experience in a bigger number of locations. Reopened branches include Mishref Cooperative Society, Kuwait International Airport, Al-Hamra Shopping Center, Saad Al-Abdullah Cooperative Society, Al-Salam Cooperative Society, Mubarak Al-Abdullah Cooperative Society, Al-Jabriya, Aswaq Al-Qurain, and Hawalli.

Zain always aspires to new levels of excellence in all services it offers to its customers. Through the reopening of these branches, Zain affirms its continuous efforts in meeting its customers’ needs and aspirations, and delivers its promise to offering the best services and latest technologies. The company constantly looks at ways to improve the retail experience for its customers, including providing them with the latest solutions to better serve their needs through the biggest network of branches in Kuwait.