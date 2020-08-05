



KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced the all-new reopening of its main branches at Kuwait International Airport and Al-Hamra Shopping Center. The reopened branches leap beyond the traditional branch concept by offering a large collection of the latest electronics and smart devices from the world’s biggest brands, while implementing strict health precautionary measures to protect the safety of both customers and staff.

The reopening of Zain’s latest two branches came after the great success witnessed by the Mishref Cooperative Society branch, which was reopened in a similar fashion last year, and was considered the first of its kind by a telecom operator in Kuwait. Zain was keen on implementing the same direction within its main branch at Kuwait International Airport as it is the first and last destination for travelers, in addition to coinciding with the upcoming return of commercial flights in August. The same changes were also implemented within Zain’s branch at Al-Hamra Shopping Center as it is one of the country’s biggest and most luxurious commercial destinations.

Zain’s reopened branches feature the latest special and exclusive offers for prepaid and postpaid customers, while also offering the best customer care services. The branches also offer tech enthusiasts with a wide range of the latest electronics and original accessories from the world’s biggest tech brands, including laptops, video game consoles, drones, headphones and speakers, cases and covers, and much more.

The new branches also offers customers a chance to try Zain’s superfast 5G network and learn about the huge capabilities behind this revolutionary new technology. Additionally, the branches feature a dedicated section for Zain LIFE’s innovative home security solutions, including smart cameras, motion sensors, smart smoke detectors, and more.

A number of Zain’s newly reopened branches feature the Zain Smart Branch, which is considered the first digital self-service touchscreen of its kind launched by a telecom company in Kuwait. The Smart Branch offers Zain’s customers with new service options and a wide range of self-service transactions, and works automatically via advanced technology without the need to communicate with branch staff.

Zain affirmed its utmost adherence in implementing strict health precautionary measures within all reopened branches to protect the health and safety of both customers and staff. This includes health measures such as sanitization and body temperature check-ups, as well as social distancing protocols and others.

Zain’s plan for reopening its branches included many strict precautionary measures that started with full sanitization of all branches, furniture, and devices/equipment before opening them. Thermal cameras were installed to detect body temperatures from a safe distance of one meter without the need for physical contact, which achieves social distancing goals and commitment in official instructions. See-through dividers were also installed to separate customers and staff in a safe manner during transactions, while enabling sound to pass efficiently in order to achieve the best customer experience possible.

Zain has also supplied all branches and self-service machines with awareness stickers and banners to remind customers of health guidelines and social distancing goals while waiting. Some seats were marked unavailable inside the branch to guarantee a safe space between customers while seated.

Zain has trained branch staff on all new health guidelines and precautions, including wearing face masks at all times, not allowing anyone to enter the branch in case they do not follow the needed precautionary measures or show an unaverage body temperature reading. Branches are also periodically sanitized as per the highest health standards before opening, and K-NET pay machines, pens used for signatures, and other equipment will be sanitized after each transaction. Any important/official papers will be stored in a safe place and not kept exposed.

Zain has also reopened a number of additional branches with the same above concept to ensure offering the best customer experience in a bigger number of locations. Reopened branches include Mishref Cooperative Society, Saad Al-Abdullah Cooperative Society, Al Salam Cooperative Society, Mubarak Al Abdullah Cooperative Society, Al-Jabriya branch, and Aswaq Al-Qurain branch.

Zain always aspires to new levels of excellence in all services it offers to its customers. Through the reopening of these new branches, Zain affirms its continuous efforts in meeting its customers’ needs and aspirations, and delivers its promise to offering the best services and latest technologies. The company constantly looks at ways to improve the retail experience for its customers, including providing them with the latest solutions to better serve their needs through the biggest network of branches in Kuwait.