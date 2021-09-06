KUAWIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, was recognized by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for its long list of initiatives and programs launched as part of their strategic partnership throughout the past years. Zain’s efforts came as a reflection of the private sector’s role in supporting humanitarian causes.

Head of the UNHCR Office to Kuwait, Dr Samer Haddadin, recognized Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Communications and Relations Officer Waleed Al-Khashti during the gala dinner held at the headquarters of the Arab Media Forum. The event was held on the occasion of Dr Haddadin’s departure and to welcome the new Head of the UNHCR Office to Kuwait, Nisreen Rubyaan. Dr Haddadin expressed the UNHCR’s gratitude to Zain’s continuous efforts to shoulder the various humanitarian initiatives and support refugee causes in the region.

Zain is proud to be one of Kuwait’s first private sector companies to form a strategic partnership with the UNHCR by signing a MoU back in 2016. The MoU aimed at finding the best ways for Zain to contribute to the improvement of the living and social conditions of refugees and any other individuals whom the UNHCR provides assistance to. Both parties agreed to regularly consult with one another in order to contribute to the improvement of the wellbeing of refugees.

Zain believes the private sector has a vital and active role in supporting the public sector and global agencies like the United Nations and the UNHCR to uplift the plight of refugees around the world. For this, the company has embraced and launched many programs and initiatives throughout the past years in line with the UNHCR’s needs and goals.

Zain has a number of prominent humanitarian contributions in partnership with the UNHCR, including the #ZainWithRefugees campaign, field trips to refugee camps, online donation campaigns, strategic partnerships with local and global humanitarian entities, and more.

In 2017, Zain launched its humanitarian campaign #ZainWithRefugees in collaboration with the UNHCR. The campaign aimed at improving the living conditions of thousands of refugees in the region who suffer from the lack of essential supplies during the harsh winter season. Donations were utilized to provide families with financial support, winter clothing, thermal blankets, heaters, and more.

Zain prides itself in its long list of joint collaborations with the UNHCR, including the extension of mobile telecommunications coverage to reconnect displaced families in the Middle East, offering telecom services in deprived areas, as well as awareness campaigns through SMS services and social media channels.

In relevance to the international refugee situation, Zain partnered with Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) to organize a humanitarian trip that saw 12 of its volunteered employees visiting and supporting Syrian refugees in Lebanon to distribute food, clothes, blankets and cater to a number of KRCS-supported projects. Zain also continued its annual Clothes Donation Campaign and extended it this year to Kuwait University, where over 10.5 tons of clothes were donated and sent by Kuwait Society for Relief to displaced Syrian families.