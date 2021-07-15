KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, hosted a special ceremony to recognize and celebrate the academic excellence of top students in partnership with its strategic partner the Kuwait Food Bank. The event witnessed the honoring of 250 orphan students who are registered at the bank from across elementary, middle, and high school grades.

The ceremony, which saw the implementation of strict health measures, was held at the bank’s headquarters in Qurtuba, and witnessed the attendance of Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Communications and Relations Officer Waleed Al-Khashti, Kuwait Food Bank’s Vice Chairman Meshal Al-Ansari, as well as officials from Zain and the bank.

Commenting on the initiative, Khashti said: “I would like to congratulate our dear students for achieving excellence during such an unprecedented and challenging academic year. Their achievement only became reality because of their tremendous efforts, dedication, and hard work”.

Khashti added: “We are pleased to continue supporting the various social and humanitarian programs hosted by our colleagues at the Kuwait Food Bank throughout the year. This collaboration is nothing short of a reflection of the great synergy between Kuwait’s private sector companies and non-profit entities, something that ultimately serves the nation’s humanitarian and social scenes”.

Meanwhile, Ansari said: “I commend Zain’s efforts in shouldering social initiatives such as this one, as these efforts contribute to achieving social sustainability goals. Today’s ceremony recognizes the hard work and dedication of our students throughout the year in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. We are proud of them and encourage them to continue pursuing academic excellence in their next journey”.

Ansari extended his gratitude to Zain’s management for supporting this event, and wished the company all the best of luck in its noble efforts and endeavors to serve the community. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Zain collaborated with its strategic partner, the Kuwait Food Bank, to launch many humanitarian and charitable initiatives.

The company recently delivered ‘Machla’ (food supplies) to underprivileged families in Kuwait to serve their needs throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan. This year, over 10,000 individuals benefited from the supplies provided by Zain in collaboration with the Kuwait Food Bank.

Last year, and as a contribution to support the enormous efforts exerted by the authorities at the start of the pandemic, Zain offered over 40,000 meals in collaboration with the Kuwait Food Bank, where a large number of the meals was distributed during the week dedicated by the Ministry of Health at Kuwait International Fairgrounds in Mishref to conduct tests for residents who recently entered the country.

The meals were a contribution by the company to ease the long waiting times while in line. Many meals were also distributed at Kuwait International Airport’s gates dedicated for residents who were returning back to their countries because of the crisis.