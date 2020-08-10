KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, received ‘Kuwait’s Fastest Fixed Broadband Network’ award for Q1-Q2 2020 from Speedtest by Ookla, the global leader in transparent Internet testing applications, data and analysis. Zain took this opportunity to launch a limited time offer with unlimited 5G Internet downloads along with a number of revolutionary Internet devices, including Huawei’s next generation of fixed routers; Huawei 5G CPE PRO 2, as well as the Zain 5G HUB; powered by HTC, and more.

Zain expressed its pride in this prestigious achievement from Ookla, the global leader that is widely considered to be the first, most transparent, and most reliable source for Internet testing applications, data and analysis around the world. The achievement reflects Zain’s efforts in offering the largest and most powerful 5G network in Kuwait since commercially launching fifth generation wireless technology (5G) back in June 2019. Zain was the first operator to offer 5G technology in the GCC region via the Kuwaiti market with nationwide coverage of all areas. The company succeeded in designing the first integrated network for 5G services built on a world-class infrastructure, ultimately transforming the telecom sector across the country and region.

Ookla, the company behind the renowned Speedtest Internet testing platform, is the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, data and analysis. Every day, over ten million unique tests are actively initiated by Speedtest’s users, making it a reliable source for measuring the quality and performance of Internet networks around the world. Since its founding in 2006, an unparalleled total of more than 25 billion tests have been taken with Speedtest, and the company’s services are used by businesses, universities and government agencies alike who trust OOKLA’s commitment to quality and neutrality.

Zain took this opportunity to launch a limited time offer with unlimited 5G Internet downloads to its postpaid customers along with a number of revolutionary fixed and mobile Internet devices, including Huawei’s next generation of fixed routers; the all-new Huawei 5G CPE PRO 2 for KD 17 monthly only, as well as the Zain 5G HUB; powered by HTC, for KD 27 monthly only, and more.

Customers can easily get the offer by visiting Zain’s branches or through the Zain Online Store (kw.zain.com/5G) and enjoy FREE delivery to their doorstep, noting that Zain follows strict health protocols that adhere to official health guidelines to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

Zain continuously works on improving all its services to continue its tireless efforts towards adopting the latest and most advanced solutions, with the aim of maintaining its leadership position in the Kuwaiti market. The company affirms its promise to always offer a variety of services and solutions to meet the personal and professional needs of Kuwait’s largest family of subscribers.

Zain’s current strategy is centered around digital transformation leadership and empowering the community to enjoy a smarter lifestyle, as well as using advanced technology to enable an easier and more flexible life. The company places itself as an active partner in creating the future of smart life in Kuwait.