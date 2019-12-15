Zain receives four awards at 7th Kuwait Creativity Award

In recognition of its outstanding media and advertising efforts in 2019

Madhi Al-Khamees and Waleed Kanafani present Zain’s awards to Waleed Al- Khashti

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, proudly received four awards as part of the seventh Kuwait Creativity Award. The award was organized by the Arab Media Forum at Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center (JACC) in strategic partnership with the International Advertising Association (IAA-Kuwait), Kuwait Media Association, and Integrated Media Academy. Zain was awarded in recognition of its outstanding media and advertising efforts during 2019.



The ceremony featured nearly 100 creative personalities in media, advertising, and art from across Kuwait and the region. The event witnessed the presence of the Director of the Arab Media Forum Madhi Al-Khamees, Director of the International Advertising Association (IAA-Kuwait) Waleed Kanafani, Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Communications and Relations Officer Waleed Al-Khashti, as well as many great actors, artists, and public personalities from Kuwait and the GCC.



During the ceremony, Zain received four awards; TV Commercial Award for its Ramadan TVC, Direction Award for its Eid TVC, Creativity Award for its National Day TVC, as well as the Customer Service Excellence Award presented to Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Communications and Relations Officer Waleed Al-Khashti.



Zain won the Creativity Award for its National Day televised commercial ‘Al-Zain Yihlalik Helo,’ which reached over one million views on its official YouTube channel during the first few days of its launch in February. The TVC was launched to mark the company’s celebration of Kuwait’s National and Liberation days. The production’s lyrics, which reflected values of national pride, were written by the great Kuwaiti poet Bader Bourisli. The TVC received overwhelming feedback from across the Kuwaiti community, and featured three different eras starting from Kuwait’s rich history to its bright future.



This recognition comes in light of Zain’s distinguished advertising and media involvement, and further showcases the company’s role as a leading private sector company launching distinguished marketing and advertising campaigns all year round. Zain will continue supporting this very important field which carries significant and informative messaging to the public at large and the communications world as a whole, whether through traditional or modern media tools.

The Kuwait Creativity Award 2019 was organized for the seventh year by the Arab Media Forum, which has proven itself to be one of the region’s most prominent events that attend to Arab Media. Each year, the event brings together many ministers, media executives, journalists, academics, authors, actors, businessmen, and social figures from all around the Arab world.