KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced that it has received five accolades at the Arab Media Forum’s 9th Kuwait Creativity Award, recognizing the company’s distinguished track of media productions and awareness campaigns. The event was held under the patronage of Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, and witnessed the presence of Undersecretary of Kuwait’s Ministry of Information Muneera Al-Huwaidi and many actors, artists, and public personalities from the local and regional scenes.

Zain received a total of five awards: Influence Award for its Eid 2021 TVC produced by Joy Productions, National Productions Award for its National Day 2021 TVC produced by Joy Productions, Awareness Campaigns Award for its #ActivateYourRole digital campaign to raise environmental awareness, CSR Creativity Award for its social and humanitarian efforts throughout the year and during the pandemic, as well as the PR Stars Award presented to Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Communications and Relations Officer Waleed Al-Khashti.

The annual event, hosted by the Arab Media Forum in collaboration with the Kuwaiti Media and Communications Society and the Integrated Media Academy, witnessed the presence of many media organizations, public figures, creative people, and media professionals from across the Arab world.

Zain received the National Productions Award for its National Day television commercial for 2021, which starred great Kuwaiti singer Sulaiman Al-Qassar along with aspiring Kuwaiti stars Haneen Al- Kandari and Nasser Al-Meshari. The national production featured lyrics by Kuwaiti poet Saher and was composed by Bashar Al-Shatti and directed by Khalid Al-Refai.

As it does every year, Zain launched its national production to mark the celebration of Kuwait’s National and Liberation days in February. This year, the celebrations were even more special as the country commemorated the 60th anniversary of its Independence Day and 30th anniversary of its Liberation Day. The TVC, which reflected national pride and values with its wonderful lyrics and beautiful music, has exceeded one million views on Zain’s official YouTube channel during the first days of its launch.

The pandemic circumstances witnessed by Kuwait and the entire world has inspired Zain to select fast-paced and cheerful music mixed along with hopeful lyrics in an attempt to spread positivity in the nation’s future. In the TVC, singer Sulaiman Al-Qassar – who is locally renowned for performing wedding ceremonies – introduced Kuwait as the bride and praised her beauty in melodies inspired by Kuwaiti wedding ceremonies. Zain has handpicked Kuwaiti youngsters Haneen Al-Kandari and Nasser Al-Meshari to perform parts of the TVC to reflect its strong belief in the unlimited talents of Kuwait’s youth.

Zain also received the Awareness Campaigns Award for #ActivateYourRole, an online awareness campaign the company launched on its official social media platforms that aimed at raising public awareness towards climate change, sustainability, and preserving natural resources.

Through this campaign, Zain used its social media platforms to spread facts that many people might not have heard of before. These facts showed the shocking impacts of climate change on people’s health and on the environment. The company hoped this message would encourage positive change and bring more efforts towards achieving sustainable goals in Kuwait.

This recognition comes in light of Zain’s distinguished advertising and media involvement, and further showcases the company’s role as a leading private sector company launching distinguished marketing and advertising campaigns all year round. Zain will continue supporting this very important field which carries significant and informative messaging to the public at large and the communications world as a whole, whether through traditional or modern media tools.