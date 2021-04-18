KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, presented ‘Ramadan Machla’ (supplies) to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Community Development’s Social Care Centers. Zain’s initiative, which commenced before the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, continues with the aim of serving the needs of the elderly, orphans, and people with special needs who reside within the ministry’s care centers.

Zain’s ‘Ramadan Machla’ initiative has kicked-off before the arrival of the Holy Month in collaboration with a number of its strategic partners. The company’s officials visited the Social Care Department to deliver the supplies with the presence of the Assistant Undersecretary for Social Care Musalam Al-Subaie, Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Communications and Relations Officer Waleed Al-Khashti, and executive teams from the ministry and company.

The initiative is one of the main pillars of Zain’s annual Ramadan campaign, which came in line with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability strategy to serve the needs of underprivileged individuals in Kuwait. Zain offered the ‘Machla’ to the Social Care Department via vouchers in collaboration with Oncost, one of Kuwait’s biggest grocery markets, to give the department the opportunity to choose specific supplies as per every resident’s personal needs.

Zain commenced its Ramadan campaign by delivering food supplies in collaboration with a number of its strategic partners, including the Kuwait Food Bank. Zain delivered the supplies to the bank’s storage facility at Sulaibiya, where over 10,000 individuals have benefited from the supplies provided. The ‘Machla’ was distributed via special drive-thru routes that were built for this purpose in an effort to abide by health measures and protect everyone from the danger of infection.

Zain also offered vouchers in collaboration with Oncost to give each family the opportunity to choose specific supplies as per their personal needs. The company delivered the vouchers to a number of non-profit organizations, including the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), the Ministry of Social Affairs and Community Development’s Social Care Centers, the Kuwait Food Bank, and the Patients Support Fund Society.

Zain’s distribution plan included the delivery of the vouchers to the biggest certified organizations across Kuwait to ensure their delivery to those in need before the arrival of the holy month and during the continuing pandemic situation in order to guarantee that families have enough quantities of the most basic supplies. The company hopes this initiative has a deep positive impact on the community’s various segments, especially the most vulnerable ones, during such circumstances.

Zain’s Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility campaign during the holy month of Ramadan aims at helping less fortunate people to enjoy Ramadan happily, as well as celebrating the true spirit the holy month brings by supporting humanitarian and charitable campaigns.