KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its platinum sponsorship of POP UP BY COMFEST 2021, Kuwait’s biggest gaming and comics event. The event, which Zain supports for the second year running, welcomed huge crowds of gaming, comics, and pop culture fans.

The event’s opening ceremony witnessed the presence of Zain Group Chief Investment and Digital Transformation Officer Malek Hammoud and Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Communications and Relations Officer Waleed Al-Khashti, who were eager to take part in the event after it made a comeback after a year-long halt due to the pandemic.

Zain’s support to the event came in line with its keenness to support and encourage the various efforts and initiatives that offer a unique entertainment and social experience for the youth, given that they represent society’s most vibrant segment. The company is also committed to supporting and empowering young Kuwaiti entrepreneurs who own small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

Zain took part in the event via its dedicated booth, through which the company showcased its recently launched Zain Esports brand. The company hosted many exciting competitions and mini championships for visitors who enjoyed competing against each other. Zain also presented valuable prizes to the winners.

Zain Esports is a regional gaming powerhouse launched in December 2020 by Zain, and to date, the brand has hosted numerous multi-national tournaments in the Middle East, such as the ‘EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Tournament: Middle East Challenge’. Zain Esports has also organized the ‘PUBGM Champions Squad Season 1 & 2’, ‘Zain Summer Series’, and the CSGO ‘Final Clash’ and most recently partnered with the Kuwait Olympic committee to manage a first-of-its-kind four-weekend esports event.

These and other tournaments have attracted the participation of over 15,000 players from across the region and have been viewed by over 35 million on Zain Esports’ YouTube, Twitch and other social media channels. POP UP BY COMFEST 2021 is considered Kuwait’s biggest gaming and comics event, having featured many of the entertainment and gaming industry’s biggest brands.

The event also hosted many popular international celebrities from the world of gaming and entertainment, where audiences had the chance to meet and greet them. The event witnessed the participation of many Kuwaiti entrepreneurs who own small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) who are comic and pop culture fans and featured their unique products at the event.

Zain is aware of the important role private sector companies play in encouraging such initiatives that support the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment, especially that it is one of the leading national companies in the private sector. Zain’s participation at this event further reflected its keenness in developing the Kuwaiti entrepreneurial community, which bursts with young talents who have vibrant ideas that offer viable solutions for the market needs.

Zain’s support to this event came in line with its core objectives that aim at shouldering the advancement of the community as a whole on all levels, where the company reaffirms the principal of partnership through similar efforts with the aim of contributing to the further progress of national economy.