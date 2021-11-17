KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its platinum sponsorship of the 37th annual conference of the National Union of Kuwaiti Students in the United States of America (NUKS USA), which is set to be held from the 25 – 28 November in Chicago, Illinois under the patronage of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

The announcement was made during the press conference held at the Kuwait Economic Society, which witnessed the presence of Zain Kuwait’s Internal and External Relations Department Manager Hamad Al-Musaibeeh, NUKS USA Director Abdulaziz Al-Kandari, as well as NUKS USA representatives and the event’s sponsors.

Zain expressed its pride in being the platinum sponsor of the conference, which makes a return after a halt of nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Zain continues its role as a main supporter of the event for 17 years. The conference is considered the largest gathering of Kuwaiti students abroad, and Zain’s support comes in line with its Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategy towards the youth and education sectors. The company is proud to have become an integral part of this event’s success, through which it connects with the country’s youth abroad.

As always, Zain will be contributing to the event by organizing a number of unique activities and programs for the students. The company will sponsor a special sports seminar featuring many distinguished current and past Kuwaiti athletes, as well as sponsor a health seminar that will host Ministry of Health Spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad, who will share a behind-the-scenes look at the ministry’s efforts to curb the COVID outbreak last year.

Zain will take part in a special exhibition for sponsors, where the company will present available career opportunities to students, as well as showcase its leading experience in the telecom sector. In addition, Zain has prepared a number of surprises for students who will be visiting the event. The company is also set to host ZAINPHONIC, a special workshop that shares tips and tricks of smartphone photography, giving the students a chance to learn the best techniques for taking pro-level photos with their smartphones and helping them unleash their creativity.

Zain’s presence in the event conveys its enthusiasm to interact with the future generations of Kuwaiti youth, especially those who pursue their education abroad, as the NUKS USA conference is considered the largest gathering of Kuwaitis outside of Kuwait, and welcomes students from all over the US. The event appeals to students on both intellectual and social levels and it serves as an open forum for them to exchange opinions and views regarding important domestic issues with the presence of distinguished national figures from the Kuwaiti community, including academics, media personalities, athletes, doctors, and more who fly to the US for the purpose of meeting with the students and sharing their experiences with them.

Zain sees its annual participation in the conference as part of its responsibility as a leading national company to help provide bright and enthusiastic young Kuwaitis with a great social experience, as well as listen to their ideas and experiences while pursuing their education abroad.

The National Union of Kuwaiti Students in the United States of America (NUKS USA) serves nearly 14,000 Kuwaiti students studying in the United States. The union aims, through its events and programs, to connect Kuwaiti students with each other on one level, and with their nation and the latest updates of the Kuwaiti community on another.

NUKS USA was publicized in the USA and was granted the recognition of the United States government. The achievement is considered a proud milestone for Kuwait’s youth, and is a direct result of the great relations between the State of Kuwait and United States. Such a recognition is a clear reflection of the strategic relations between the two nations.