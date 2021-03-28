KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its platinum sponsorship of the eighth eGovernment Forum (EGOV8). The event, to be hosted by NoufEXPO in a virtual format, comes under the title ‘Integrated eGovernment; an urgent post corona need’. EGOV8 runs from 30 – 31 March under the patronage of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

This year, the forum comes in an all-virtual format to abide by health guidelines imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Zain’s support to the event for the fourth consecutive year affirms its keenness on actively shouldering the various local efforts that contribute to developing the nation’s infrastructure and progressing national economy. This is especially true during such unprecedented times that demand doubled efforts and more collaboration between the public and private sectors to combat the pandemic’s impacts on health, economic, and social fronts.

EGOV8 will feature many seminars and workshops that are set to witness the participation of prominent government officials and private sector executives. The forum’s program centers around a number of topics that mainly focus on the impact of COVID-19 on government workflows, launching a program to renovate the e-government plan for the post-pandemic era, laying out the right foundations for the business reengineering of government processes, reviewing the procedures and rules of government jobs, reviewing the basis of control, evaluation, and adherence to emerging health standards, and much more.

This year’s eGovernment forum comes with a refreshed perspective in terms of form and content. COVID-19 turned EGOV8 to run virtually through advanced and specialized technology. This will help in bringing together attendees and speakers from inside and outside Kuwait. The event will also be able to benefit from speakers who could not join physically during previous EGOV events.

On the content front, EGOV8 will focus on the business reengineering of government services, a necessary and essential entry point for the development of integrated eGovernment services that deliver government services to citizens and residents – wherever they are on a 24/7 basis, and without the need to visit government departments.

Zain’s strategy is centered around digital transformation leadership and empowering the community to enjoy a smarter portable lifestyle, as well as using advanced technology to enable an easier and more flexible life. The company places itself as an active partner in creating the future of smart life in Kuwait. The company’s continuous efforts prove its full potential in triggering the digital community, and will enrich its collaborations in Telecom and IT areas with its strategic partners on multiple levels.