KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its partnership with Maharat Min Google, an initiative launched by Google in collaboration with INJAZ. 50 Zain employees have taken part in the program to train young people on a variety of the most essential digital skills demanded by jobs in the Arab world today.

Zain’s support to this initiative, launched by Google – one of the world’s biggest technology companies – comes in line with the company’s ongoing strategic partnership as an Innovation Partner with INJAZ Kuwait. Zain’s participation also comes under the umbrella of its Corporate Sustainability and Innovation strategy, through which the company aims at contributing to the development of the youth and education sectors by offering such world-class programs to develop their skills, especially digital ones, given their importance in today’s workplaces.

Fifty Zain employees have volunteered to take part in the program, where they were further recognized as certified trainers by both Google and INJAZ to offer virtual training workshops to help young people learn about different digital channels and tools, create and promote digital content, learn digital marketing skills, build a strategy for their presence on digital platforms, and much more.

Maharat Min Google, which translates from Arabic to “Skills from Google”, offers flexible training workshops for Arabic speakers – especially women and young people – to present them with essential digital skills needed to help them grow their business or career path at their own pace. The program features a variety of free learning content specifically designed to help young people develop their businesses or start their careers, while giving them the freedom and ease of choosing between enrolling in an entire course or selecting individual modules.

Zain continues its strategic partnership with INJAZ, through which the company seeks to support and inspire youth from across Kuwait’s universities and schools. Through their partnership, Zain and INJAZ organize a number of educational initiatives all year long to foster the energies of Kuwait’s youth and support them to further develop and prosper.

INJAZ Kuwait was founded in 2005, as a non-profit, non-governmental organization, driven by Kuwait’s private sector. Through strategic partnerships with Kuwait’s business and education sectors, and with the help of qualified and dedicated volunteers, INJAZ delivers educational programs on entrepreneurial and leadership skills aimed at inspiring and educating future generations. INJAZ Kuwait is operated by INJAZ Al-Arab.

Since 2005, INJAZ-Kuwait reached over 70,000 students through over 6,000 volunteers at over 200 schools and universities in Kuwait to provide students with knowledge and experience that will assist them in their personal and career development.