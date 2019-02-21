Exclusive and special offers for Zain customers and employees

Waleed Al Khashti and Ali Al-Ebra

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its partnership with COFE App, Kuwait’s favorite online coffee marketplace. Through the partnership, Zain will offer exclusive and special offers to its customers and employees.

The year-long partnership will bring fun and exciting events and promotions to mobile users created to engage them while adding ease to their daily coffee routines. Starting February 2019, COFE App will be introducing unique offers and promotions as well as occasion based campaigns tailor-made for Zain customers and employees. Zain will also support the various special events held by COFE’s team for coffee lovers in Kuwait, including the Wake Up Sunday event to be held every Sunday at Zain’s main headquarters in Shuwaikh.

Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Communications and Relations Officer Waleed Al Khashti commented: “we are delighted to announce Zain’s partnership with COFE App, which comes under the umbrella of our strategy that closely focuses on enriching Zain’s digital partnerships. We aim to expand the portfolio of innovative services and solutions – including mobile applications – we offer to meet the needs and aspirations of our customer base and business community, considered the largest in the Kuwaiti market. We are also fully committed to support innovative Kuwaiti tech startups to enrich the local entrepreneurial community”.

CEO & Founder of COFE App Ali Al Ebrahim commented: “As a Kuwaiti tech startup, we have always aspired to collaborate with Zain. The kind of growth and innovation Zain has shown since its inception is something we constantly aim for at COFE. We are hoping that this partnership will add value to our app users, and give us an opportunity to learn from the best in the telecommunications sector”.

COFE App enables customers to order and pay for their coffee, and choose from multiple delivery options, including fast delivery to their office or home, pick up service at counter, car and airport departure gates. The entire selection and purchasing process takes place in the app, which offers comprehensive menus and drink customization options (for example: sugar preference, milk type preference, and other add-ons). COFE App was Beta launched in February 2018 in Kuwait and will soon be available in other countries.

By signing such digital partnerships, Zain seeks to meet its customers’ needs and aspirations through the offering of the latest innovative services and technologies. The company is always keen on offering the most advanced tools to enhance its customers’ experience, and offer them an unmatchable telecommunications experience on its largest network in Kuwait. Zain’s strategy is centered around digital transformation leadership and empowering the community to enjoy a smarter portable lifestyle, as well as using advanced technology to enable an easier and more flexible life. The company places itself as an active partner in creating the future of smart life in Kuwait.