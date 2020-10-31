Zain: The only company from Kuwait in Forbes’ World’s Best Employers list

Zain Vice-Chairman and Group CEO Bader Al-Kharafi

KUWAIT: Zain Group, a leading mobile telecom innovator operating across the Middle East and Africa, is proud to announce its categorization as the region’s highest ranked telecom group and only company from Kuwait in Forbes magazine’s The World’s Best Employers list for 2020. The list also saw Zain ranked fourth best employer across all industries in the Middle East.

First published in 1917, the world-renowned American business magazine, Forbes, is one of the most reputable and respected names in business publishing globally, and Zain’s inclusion in its list of best employers for 2020 underpins the Middle East company’s professionalism on a global level.

Commenting on Zain’s inclusion in Forbes’ The World’s Best Employers list for 2020, Zain Vice-Chairman and Group CEO, Bader Al-Kharafi said: “The emergence of Zain as the leading regional telecom group and only Kuwaiti company categorized in this prestigious list highlights the institutional excellence of Zain’s executive management in providing a working environment that offers the optimum atmosphere for employees to give their best and delight our customers.”