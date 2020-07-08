KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced the launch of its latest competitive offering for 5G Internet plans dedicated to postpaid customers. Through the new offer, Zain opens up a world of unlimited opportunities on its 5G network, considered the largest and most powerful in Kuwait with nationwide coverage.

The new offer comes in line with Zain’s strategic vision towards meeting the needs and aspirations of customers in the era of digital transformation. The company is keen on launching the latest innovative products and services bundled with the most revolutionary technologies to open up a world of unlimited opportunities. Zain will always seek to meet the expectations of its customers, allowing them to enjoy a superior telecommunications experience on its most advanced network.

The limited time offer (available throughout July) allows postpaid customers to enjoy 5G Internet technology with unlimited caps, in addition to getting a FREE 5G Router or 5G Hotspot device, whichever best suits their personal or professional needs, all for KD 15 monthly only. Customers can easily get the offer through the Zain Online Store (kw.zain.com/5G) and enjoy FREE delivery to their doorstep, noting that Zain follows strict health protocols that adhere to official health guidelines to ensure the safety of customers and staff when delivering products.

Zain continuously works on improving all its services to continue its tireless efforts towards adopting the latest and most advanced solutions, with the aim of maintaining its leadership position in the Kuwaiti market. The company affirms its promise to always offer a variety of services and solutions to meet the personal and professional needs of Kuwait’s largest family of subscribers.

Zain’s current strategy is centered around digital transformation leadership and empowering the community to enjoy a smarter lifestyle, as well as using advanced technology to enable an easier and more flexible life. The company places itself as an active partner in creating the future of smart life in Kuwait.