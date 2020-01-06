KUWAIT: A group picture taken during the press conference to announce the show.

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its main sponsorship of the 9th edition of the Kuwait Motor Show 2020, the biggest show for automobiles, vehicles, and motorcycles in the State of Kuwait. The event, which offers a comprehensive platform for local dealerships to engage with the public, is held from 16 – 25 January at 360 Mall.

Zain’s support to the event comes in line with its corporate sustainability and social responsibility strategy, through which the company – being a leading national company in the Kuwaiti private sector – is keen on supporting the various innovative efforts that contribute to further pushing the national economy wheel. This is especially true as the event offers car enthusiasts with an opportunity to learn more about the latest innovations from the world’s biggest car manufacturers and exclusive offers from local dealerships.

Zain will be present in the Kuwait Motor Show via its own dedicated booth throughout the ten days at 360 Mall, where the company will offer its exclusive offers and latest services to the show’s visitors. The company will also offer visitors a free chance to enter the draw of its latest campaign, ‘Score with Zain’ through its booth.

The Kuwait Motor Show 2020 is considered the biggest event of its kind in Kuwait. The show’s last eight seasons witnessed tremendous success, with over 150 vehicles showcased from the world’s biggest car manufacturers, numerous exclusive offers from local dealerships, unveiling 24 all-new cars, some of which for the first time in the Middle East, over 312,000 visitors last season, and more.

Zain is aware of the important role private sector companies play in encouraging such initiatives that contribute to supporting Kuwait’s national economy, especially that it is one of the leading national companies in the private sector. Zain’s participation at this event further reflects its keenness in developing the various innovative efforts in the community, which bursts with dedicated talents who have vibrant ideas that offer viable solutions for the market needs.

Zain’s support to this event comes in line with its core objectives that aim at shouldering the advancement of the community as a whole on all levels, where the company reaffirms the principal of partnership through similar efforts with the aim of contributing to the further progress of national economy.