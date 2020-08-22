KUWAIT: Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah with Haya Al-Mana and the initiative’s partners during the press conference.

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its main partnership with the Kuwait Virtual Graduation 2020, a unique online event that will be streamed online and via Kuwait TV to celebrate the graduation of over 40,000 students from the class of 2020, including high school, university, and vocational college graduates from both the public and private sectors. The virtual event comes under the patronage of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Zain took part in the press conference held to announce the details of this national initiative, with the attendance of National Creative Industries Group (NCIG) Chairman Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah, Zain Kuwait’s Corporate Sustainability and Innovation Department Manager Haya Al-Mana, as well as representatives of partners and sponsors from both the public and private sectors.

During the press conference, Haya Al-Mana, Zain Kuwait’s Corporate Sustainability and Innovation Department Manager, commented: “I am very pleased today to announce that Zain will be the Main Partner of the Kuwait Virtual Graduation 2020. We, as institutions and individuals, are extremely proud to come together as one family to celebrate over 40,000 graduates who did not get the opportunity to celebrate their graduation this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is surely the least we can do to prove our pride in their achievement.”

Mana added: “Our participation today comes as part of our keenness to show our commitment towards the nation during these unusual times. Since the beginning of this crisis, we were very eager to reflect our active role as a national private sector leader by launching many innovative digital solutions that facilitate the continuous operation of government entities and companies of all sizes, while serving their unique needs during the current situation, all while empowering them into digital transformation. In addition, we supported many social and non-profit programs to help the community overcome these unusual times.”

Mana continued: “Distance learning solutions were a gamechanger and a necessity during the past period. For this, Zain was one of the first companies to launch virtual school solutions as part of our belief in the importance of continuing the education process amid the exceptional circumstances the country is facing.

We made our tech capabilities available to serve the needs of Kuwait’s public and private education organizations as per the highest international standards by offering world-class distance learning solutions. In addition, we have also implemented remote working policies to empower our employees to fully work from home. The best example for this is our 107 Contact Center, where our agents receive all customer requests 24/7 directly from their homes with high efficiency.”

Mana further explained: “The year 2020 has been exceptional for everyone, and so it was our duty to celebrate this year’s graduates together in an exceptional and unique manner. Everyone came together, from government officials to academics, artists, media figures, as well as both private and public sector representatives, all as one family to make this initiative a success and produce it in a way that our youth well deserve, because they are Kuwait’s future and tomorrow’s leaders. The patronage of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah is the ultimate proof of the country’s eagerness to stand along Kuwait’s youth and celebrate their success in front of the entire nation.”

Mana concluded: “We look forward very much to this historic virtual event that will be aired online and on Kuwait TV. We wish our partners all the best of luck in organizing this great initiative, and we hope our dear graduates enjoy this event and make wonderful memories from this unique celebration.”

Zain believes in the development of the communities in which it operates, and it is a very important part of the its overall success. The company considers education as a core element in the community development process, and it will continue to support it to contribute to the further progress of the country’s youth.