Zain launches first 5G roaming in MENA between Kuwait, KSA

KUWAIT: Zain Vice-Chairman and Group CEO, Bader Al-Kharafi (second right) with Eaman Al Roudhan, Scott Gegenheimer (second left) and Nawaf Al-Gharabally (left) during 5G test.

KUWAIT/RIYADH: Zain Group, the leading mobile telecom innovator in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa, announced a regional first as its operations in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia successfully launch the first 5G roaming service in the MENA region, with download speeds reaching as high as 500 Mbps for both outbound and inbound roaming.



Bader Al-Kharafi, Zain Vice-Chairman and Group CEO, and Vice-Chairman of Zain Saudi Arabia commented: “This momentous stride taken on our 5G journey reinforces our global position at the forefront of the implementation of this exciting technology. It is through the vision and support of the country’s leadership in markets such as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia that we can make such rapid progress in this nascent area, and in turn expedite our 5G roll out in support of both the New Kuwait 2035 Vision and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”



The roaming agreement between Zain Kuwait and Saudi Arabia sets the ground for further 5G roaming agreements within the Zain Group and beyond. Zain joins a very select few operators globally to have tested and introduced international 5G roaming and remains the only one to establish 5G roaming between two countries in the MENA region.