KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced signing an agreement with the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC), a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), to offer the latest telecommunications solutions built on the most advanced technologies. The agreement is an extension of the long-term strategic partnership between the two companies throughout the past years.

As part of this agreement, Zain will provide KOTC with a number of the latest telecommunications and networking solutions that are built on world-class technologies to serve the company’s technical needs as per the highest international standards. This agreement is an extension to the long-term strategic partnership between the two companies, which reflects Zain’s keenness on offering the latest solutions and technologies to Kuwait’s oil sector.

Zain expressed its delight to continue the strategic partnership with KOTC as part of the company’s continuous efforts to serve the needs of the Kuwaiti oil sector as per the highest international standards. Zain believes the private sector has a fundamental and active role in supporting the various vital sectors in the country, and as the oil and gas sectors represent one of the backbones of Kuwait’s national economy, the company expressed its commitment to offer the latest telecommunications and networking technologies to the various oil institutions in the country, including KOTC.

Zain’s fruitful partnership with KOTC is not a new one, and the collaboration today represents yet another step forward to expand this partnership and offer more of the most advanced services and solutions to power KOTC’s digital infrastructure. This is especially true as KOTC is one of the oldest oil institutions in Kuwait and the region.

Zain’s offering of these services and solutions comes as part of its commitment to offer the latest and most advanced solutions to Kuwait’s business community, whether large companies or SMEs, and as per the highest international standards. This commitment comes in line with the company’s digital transformation strategy through which it aims at empowering a more efficient business sector in the Kuwaiti market.

Kuwait Oil Tanker Company expressed its pleasure to continue this fruitful co-operation between both companies, as the mentioned contract is considered to be Kuwait Oil Tankers Company’s goal towards a comprehensive qualitative shift in the Oil Sector in general and for the Subsidiaries in particular. The enhanced 5G network from Zain and wider area coverage in the region would be beneficial to all KOTC users and vendors, and the company believes this is just the starting point for benefits to pour in.

Zain continuously offers the latest and most advanced services and solutions to showcase its capabilities as an active partner in empowering a smart life, a safe community, and an efficient business sector. The company considers itself a main partner in the achievement of the goals of the Kuwait National Development Plan (New Kuwait 2035), which is based on five expected outcomes and seven key pillars.