KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its collaboration with the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) to implement the use of the Kuwait Mobile ID app for digital and secure verification of identities during transactions at any of its branches across the country. Zain is the first telecom operator in Kuwait to implement the usage of this app, a step that comes in line with the company’s comprehensive digital transformation journey.

This collaboration reflects Zain’s ongoing efforts to continue its active partnership with the public sector, something that is well in line with its integrated strategy towards full digital transformation. The announcement also comes under the umbrella of the Kuwait National Development Plan (New Kuwait Vision 2035), a plan that has digitization at its core.

Zain has completed all the technical requirements needed to integrate its backend systems along with those of PACI. All Kuwait Mobile ID users, both citizens and residents, can now present the app via their smartphones when completing any official transactions that require identity verification at Zain branches. Through the app, the customer’s certified digital civil ID will be accepted for verification, authorization, e-signatures, and other digital services.

The Kuwait Mobile ID app can replace the use of the physical civil ID card, as it is considered a legal identity that is issued and accredited by PACI. This step will contribute to eliminating fraud and identity theft attempts, in addition to being an easy and quick method for automatically filling in customers’ official data, which saves both time and effort. Furthermore, using the app minimizes the need for using papers and printing, which contributes to keeping the environment green.

Zain recently reopened many of its main branches in an all-new digital theme, a step that goes in line with the company’s digital transformation strategy. The implementation of Kuwait Mobile ID is another step towards achieving full digitization at Zain’s points of sale, reflecting the company’s keenness on offering the latest and best digital services to its customers to maintain the leadership position in enjoys in the Kuwaiti market.

Zain always aspires to new levels of excellence in all the services it offers to its customers. The company affirms its continuous efforts in meeting customers’ needs and aspirations, and delivers its promise to offering the best services and latest technologies. Zain constantly looks at ways to improve the retail experience for its customers, including providing them with the latest solutions to better serve their needs through the biggest network of branches in Kuwait.

The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) offers the Kuwait Mobile ID app to present users with a secure, mobile-based, and certified digital ID that is capable of identity verification, authentication to online e-services, and applying a trusted digital signature to documents and transactions within government entities and private sector companies.

All Kuwaiti citizens and residents of Kuwait who have previously issued physical civil ID cards may set up a digital one via the app, which is available on all main app stores, including the App Store for iOS users, the Play Store for Android users, as well as the Huawei AppGallery.