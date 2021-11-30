KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, hosted a number of social, cultural, and entertainment programs for Kuwaiti students in the United Stated throughout two consecutive days in Chicago. The company’s contribution came as part of its Platinum Sponsorship of the 37th annual conference of the National Union of Kuwaiti Students in the United States of America (NUKS USA), which was held under the patronage of HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Zain’s support to this annual event for the past 17 years came as part of its Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategy towards the youth and education sectors. The company is proud to have become an integral part of this event’s success, through which it connects with the country’s youth abroad. The event, considered the largest gathering of Kuwaiti students abroad, made a return after a halt of nearly two years due to the COVID pandemic.

As it does every year, Zain took part in the conference by hosting a number of unique social, cultural, and entertainment programs for the attending students. The company sponsored a health seminar titled “Kuwait Faces the Pandemic”, which featured Ministry of Health Spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad, who flew to the United States to share a behind-the-scenes look at the ministry’s efforts to curb the COVID outbreak last year. Sanad showcased the Kuwaiti government’s speedy actions and the brave sacrifices of frontliners in facing the pandemic.

Zain also sponsored a special sports seminar titled “Kuwaiti Sports Across Generations”, which featured many distinguished Kuwaiti athletes from current and past generations. The guests shared the most prominent historical achievements and millstones of Kuwaiti sports, and discussed the challenges faced by the sports sector and explored the best ways to overcome them.

In addition, Zain hosted many entertainment programs for the students, hosted by Kuwaiti presenters Dhari Al-Blaihees and Mohammed Al-Hamli. The event featured a unique atmosphere filled with a sense of national unity, where Zain presented valuable prizes to the crowds. Zain also hosted ZAINPHONIC, a special workshop that shared tips and tricks of smartphone photography, giving the students a chance to learn the best techniques for taking pro-level photos with their smartphones and helping them unleash their creativity.

Zain’s presence in the event conveyed its enthusiasm to interact with the future generations of Kuwaiti youth, especially those who pursue their education abroad, as the NUKS USA conference is considered the largest gathering of Kuwaitis outside of Kuwait, and welcomes students from all over the US. The event appeals to students on both intellectual and social levels, and serves as an open forum for them to exchange opinions and views regarding important domestic issues with the presence of distinguished national figures from the Kuwaiti community, including academics, media personalities, athletes, doctors, and more who fly to the US for the purpose of meeting with the students and sharing their experiences with them.

Zain sees its annual participation in the conference as part of its responsibility as a leading national company to help provide bright and enthusiastic young Kuwaitis with a great social experience, as well as listen to their ideas and experiences while pursuing their education abroad. The National Union of Kuwaiti Students in the United States of America (NUKS USA) serves nearly 14,000 Kuwaiti students studying in the United States.

The union aims, through its events and programs, to connect Kuwaiti students with each other on one level, and with their nation and the latest updates of the Kuwaiti community on another. NUKS USA was publicized in the USA and was granted the recognition of the United States government. The achievement is considered a proud milestone for Kuwait’s youth, and is a direct result of the great relations between the State of Kuwait and United States. Such a recognition is a clear reflection of the strategic relations between the two nations.