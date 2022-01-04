KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, held a third COIVD-19 vaccination campaign for its staff at its main headquarters in Shuwaikh in collaboration with the Ministry of Health. The company provided the booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to its employees with the aim of supporting the nation’s efforts in immunizing the community during the present time.

Zain considers itself an active partner of the Ministry of Health and other institutions in protecting the local community against the threats of the pandemic. Since the early days of the crisis, Zain was keen on effectively responding to the efforts of various authorities in the nation by supporting initiatives and programs that contributed to lessening the health, economic, and social impacts of the pandemic.

The third internal vaccination campaign came as a continuation of the first two campaigns Zain held back in June and July of last year, where a large number of staff received their vaccinations at the company’s main headquarters. The Ministry of Health’s team was present a third time to administer booster shots in an effort to reinforce the immunity of the largest number of interested employees.

Zain expressed its utmost appreciation and gratitude to the Ministry of Health’s officials for responding to its call to conduct the three internal vaccination campaigns, as well as for their keenness on being present at the company’s main HQ to coordinate the campaign efficiently. Zain hopes such initiatives would contribute to imprinting a positive impact in strengthening social immunity and supporting MOH’s efforts in protecting the community from the pandemic.

Throughout the past two years, Zain has showcased the spirit of responsibility as a leading national company by making its human and tech resources available to shoulder the public sector and maintain the nation’s wellbeing. The company also launched numerous social awareness campaigns aimed at elevating the health and safety of the community. Not only that, but Zain was also keen on continuing its support of social, educational, and cultural initiatives – which it has always been a top supporter of – in a virtual format this time to adhere to official health measures and guidelines to keep everyone involved safe.

Zain’s tireless efforts have extended throughout the year, where it has launched its own social initiatives, supported existing health and social programs, in addition to handling the crisis, all under its corporate sustainability and social responsibility strategy. Being one of the biggest private sector leaders in the country, Zain was keen on reflecting its role by supporting the public sector, especially during crises which show the nation’s true soul.