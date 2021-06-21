KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, organized a COVID-19 vaccination campaign at its main headquarters in Shuwaikh in collaboration with the Ministry of Health. The campaign aimed at supporting the efforts exerted by the authorities in immunizing the community during the pandemic.

Zain considers itself an active partner of the Ministry of Health and other entities in protecting the local community against the threats of the pandemic. Since the early days of the crisis, Zain was keen on effectively responding to the efforts of various authorities in the nation by supporting initiatives and programs that contributed to lessening the health, economic, and social impacts of the pandemic. The internal vaccination campaign was organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, and included all of Zain’s staff as well as point-of-sale employees who operate across the country.

Zain Vice Chairman and Group CEO Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi expressed his appreciation to the Ministry of Health’s officials for responding to Zain’s call to conduct an internal vaccination campaign, as well as for their keenness on being present at the company’s main HQ to coordinate the campaign efficiently.”

Kharafi added: “my sincere gratitude goes to the teams at MoH for their efforts, which go in line with the nation’s plans to reach social immunity. My thanks also go to all of the country’s entities and ministries and our great frontliners.”

Kharafi continued: “we hope such initiatives would contribute to imprinting a positive impact in strengthening social immunity and supporting MoH’s efforts in protecting the community from the pandemic.” Throughout the past 18 months, Zain has showcased the spirit of responsibility as a leading national company by making its human and tech resources available to shoulder the public sector and maintain the nation’s wellbeing.

The company also launched numerous social awareness campaigns aimed at elevating the health and safety of the community. Not only that, but Zain was also keen on continuing its support of social, educational, and cultural initiatives – which it has always been a top supporter of – in a virtual format this time to adhere to official health measures and guidelines to keep everyone involved safe.

Zain’s tireless efforts have extended throughout the year, where it has launched its own social initiatives, supported existing health and social programs, in addition to handling the crisis, all under its corporate sustainability and social responsibility strategy. Being one of the biggest private sector leaders in the country, Zain was keen on reflecting its role by supporting the public sector, especially during crises which show the nation’s true soul.