BEIRUT/ KUWAIT: The Mentor Arabia Foundation and Zain Group, a leading communications company in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa region, announce the launch of the third edition of the ‘Youth Awareness Film Competition.’

Falling in line with the mission and values of both parties in supporting youth, the competition encourages Arab youth (ages 18 to 30) around the world to portray their artistic creativity and innovation by developing short films that highlight issues of concern relevant to them and express their views on crucial social and developmental issues to protect children and youth from dangerous behaviors and raise awareness about healthy living.

The theme for this year’s competition is ‘Youth Fears and Aspirations’, aiming to:

• Encourage young talents to spread awareness through their movies

• Spread a culture of living healthy lives and making sound decisions

• Develop the ambitious spirit among the youth and motivate them to innovate

• Enhance the importance of social responsibility among youth

• Provide talented youth with opportunities to gain experience from specialists

Both parties conveyed their enthusiasm for the launch of the competition affirming that: “We are confident that the Arab youth have distinct capabilities and will present innovative films that imply significant messages and values, and we are confident that our strategic partnership will contribute greatly in enabling us to achieve our common goals.”

The two previous editions of the competition were held in cooperation with several public and private universities and youth foundations in twelve Arab countries. Jury of the competition comprises an elite of specialists, experts and famous Arab celebrities contributing to the field of social, artistic and media work with prizes to be distributed to the winners according to the jury’s grades and the public’s votes via social media. With a deadline of 30 November 2020, applications can be made via www.FilmFreeway.com/YAFC

The Mentor Arabia Foundation is the regional branch of Mentor International, and its mission is to empower children and youth to prevent risky behaviors through policies, capacity development, knowledge and partnerships. In 2019, Zain Group partnered with Mentor Arabia to host the ‘Power of Prevention’ gala dinner for in the presence of HM Queen Silvia of Sweden, President of Mentor International.