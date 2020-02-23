Hamad Al-Marzouq

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, received three international certifications from Cisco, the global leader in telecommunications and networks technologies. Zain’s latest certifications from Cisco reflect the company’s commitment to offering the latest and most advanced technology solutions as per the highest international standards for customers in Kuwait’s business sector. The first certification from Cisco, Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialized Partner, acknowledges Zain’s capabilities with respect to Cisco’s HCS solutions over the cloud in the Kuwaiti market.

The second certification, Advanced Cloud and Managed Services Certified Partner, affirms Zain’s capabilities in offering the latest advanced cloud and managed services to corporate customers. The third certification recognizes Zain as a Premier Certified Partner of Cisco. The bundle of services and solutions Zain offers in collaboration with Cisco aims at raising operational efficiency and increasing productivity for businesses while providing high levels of security.

Commenting on the achievement, Zain Kuwait’s Chief Enterprise Business Officer Hamad Al-Marzouq said: “today we are proud to have received three international certifications from our partner Cisco. This recognition from one of the world’s biggest technology leaders affirms Zain’s capabilities as the first and only operator to provide Cisco’s Hosted Collaboration Solutions (HCS) over the cloud in the Kuwaiti market, as well as recognize Zain as a Premier Certified Partner and its capabilities in offering advanced cloud and managed services to corporate customers.

Furthermore, this affirms Zain’s leadership and capabilities in adopting the highest international standards to offer advanced solutions with fantastic service level quality to our corporate customers, whom we consider an essential part of the Zain family; the biggest family of subscribers in Kuwait”.

Al-Marzouq explained: “today’s business world is witnessing fast-paced advancements in technology, and this has changed the tools companies rely on to increase productivity and enhance efficiency within their operations. For this, we have strived – through our partnership with Cisco – to offer a bundle of the most advanced innovative solutions over the cloud to meet the professional needs of our large, medium, and small enterprises customers. At the same time, our solutions offer high levels of security against cyber-attacks and digital threats”.

Al-Marzouq further added: “at Zain, we continue to achieve our strategy towards fully transforming into an integrated digital service provider, through which we mainly aim at empowering a more efficient business sector in the Kuwaiti market. This surely reflects our commitment in further pushing the digital transformation wheel in Kuwait by contributing to advance the local business sector. We consider ourselves an active partner in creating the future of smart life in Kuwait on all levels, especially within business areas”.

Ali Amer, Managing Director, Service Provider Sales, Cisco Middle East and Africa, said: “Zain’s selection of Cisco’s Hosted Collaboration Solutions (HCS) reinforces its position as an innovative, forward-thinking telecom service provider, serving Kuwait. At Cisco, we are proud to be a partner of choice, helping Zain accelerate agility, boost security, enhance its operations and meet business objectives in line with Kuwait’s national agenda”.

Cisco’s Hosted Collaboration Solutions, offered by Zain to large, medium, and small enterprises, offer customers the ability to connect through unified voice communications, which enable voice and video communications via cloud-based services, enhanced communications, as well as interactions between employees with flexibility and ease through Cisco’s industry-leading devices.

Zain also offers a wide variety of innovative solutions for business customers, including voice/call control, mobility (SNR), IM and presence, point-to-point video, desktop softphone, smartphone softphone, remote access, unified messaging, immerse video, web conferencing, contact center agent, and more.