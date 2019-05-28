Al-Kharafi: Company builds integrated 5G network on world-class infrastructure

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced that its network is fully ready for the commercial launch of fifth generation wireless technology (5G) to be the first operator to offer 5G technology in the GCC region via the Kuwaiti market with nationwide coverage of all areas.

Zain unveiled that it succeeded in designing an integrated network for 5G services built on a world-class infrastructure, fully launching the company’s potential within the digital community and further reinforcing its leadership in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector.

Zain has always been one of the first companies to offer the latest generations of telecommunications technologies. As the telecom sector is currently directing towards digital transformation with significant pace, it is evident that current mobile telecom networks will not be capable of satisfying the future needs of the sector with what is currently available.

Bader Al-Kharafi, Zain Vice-Chairman and Group CEO, and Vice-Chairman of Zain KSA

For that, Zain’s impending commercial launch of 5G services comes to keep up with the fast-paced and ever-evolving lifestyle patterns of the community on all levels. The company announced the readiness of its network for the commercial launch of 5G services after the official announcement made by Kuwait’s Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) to grant Zain the needed licenses for telecom operators to launch 5G services in the Kuwaiti market.

In previous statements, Chairman and CEO of CITRA Salim Al-Othaina stressed the importance of 5G technology, describing it as being vital in benefiting consumers and operators alike, as well as being crucial to the further development of the telecom sector in the country.

CITRA has specified the 3.5 GHz C-BAND bandwidth for the operation of 5G technology in Kuwait, a step that will allow a great leap for the advancing of the Kuwaiti telecom sector, especially that it coincides with the country’s preparations for the “regional corridor” telecom project.