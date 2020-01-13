Abdul-Aziz Jawad

KUWAIT: Zain Group, the leading mobile telecom innovator in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa, announces that its Zain Drone subsidiary has received ISO 9001:2015 Certification with respect to its Quality Management System (QMS). This significant achievement makes Zain Drone the first drone services provider in the region to receive the internationally recognized accreditation.

ISO 9001 specifies requirements for a QMS standard reached by organizations to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide services that meet customer and regulatory requirements, and to create operational efficiencies by aligning and streamlining processes throughout the organization.

Zain Drone’s certification offers assurances for external parties that the company follows a process-oriented approach for their service delivery standards, risk assessment approaches, and the procedures required to achieve its effective quality management in the organization. The internationally recognized standard helps organizations in implementing a customer-focused approach and an on-going process improvement to achieve efficiency among other benefits.

Commenting further on the development, Zain Drone CEO, Abdul-Aziz Jawad said, “Our ISO 9001:2015 certification is the next step in the company establishing itself as the leading Drone-as-a-Service provider in the Middle East region. The certification makes it clear to stakeholders that we are attentive to our quality management, and to international stakeholders it provides a benchmark of the level of customer-focused approach we need to maintain to be able to lead in this field.”

Zain Group first announced the launch of its pioneering Zain Drone service in Kuwait in October 2018, with the plan to expand its operation to other markets across its footprint in due course. Since then, Zain Drone has announced several strategic partnership and commercial agreements.

Drone as-a-Service (DaaS) unlocks opportunities in various industries to fast-track growth and help organizations benefit from the Internet of Things (IoT) in an efficient, safer and faster way. The disruptive power of drone solutions bolsters efficiency as it offers state-of-the art bespoke solutions while providing advanced analytics for governments and businesses.

Among other offerings, Zain Drone facilitates the gathering of image data concerning work advancement through measurement of key parameters, assessing image data to evaluate compliance with original designs and performing automated stock-taking. Furthermore, Zain Drone supports the growing demand to replace physical inspections with digital inspections, reducing physical inspection hours, costs, manual labor, human error and shut-down time for operators.