KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, delivered ‘Ramadan Machla’ (supplies) to be distributed to underprivileged families in Kuwait via a number of non-profit organizations. The initiative aims at serving underprivileged families’ food supplies needs before the holy month of Ramadan and during the current COVID-19 crisis.

The ‘Ramadan Machla’ initiative is one of the main pillars of Zain’s annual Ramadan campaign, which comes in line with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibly and Sustainability strategy to serve the needs of underprivileged families in the country. Zain offered the ‘Machla’ via vouchers in collaboration with Oncost, one of Kuwait’s biggest grocery markets, to give each family the opportunity to choose specific supplies as per their different personal needs.

Zain delivered the ‘Ramadan Machla’ vouchers to a number of non-profit organizations; the Kuwait Food Bank, the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor’s Social Care Centers. These certified non-profit organizations will distribute the vouchers to underprivileged families in Kuwait, who may redeem them at Oncost’s Qurain branch. The branch features a large collection of food and other consumer supplies.

Zain’s distribution plan included the delivery of the vouchers to the biggest certified organizations across Kuwait to ensure their delivery to those in need before the arrival of the Holy Month and during the current COVID-19 crisis in order to guarantee that disadvantaged families have enough quantities of the most basic supplies. The company hopes this initiative has a deep positive impact on the community’s various segments, especially the most vulnerable ones, during such circumstances.

As part of its national commitment during this crisis, Zain recently offered over 40,000 meals in collaboration with the Kuwait Food Bank, where a large number of the meals was distributed during the week dedicated by the Ministry of Health at Kuwait International Fairgrounds in Mishref to conduct tests for residents who recently entered the country. The meals were a contribution by the company to ease the long waiting times while waiting in line. Many meals are also being continuously distributed at Kuwait International Airport’s gates dedicated for residents who are returning to their countries because of this crisis.

Zain also offers many smartphone charging stations at Kuwait International Airport to serve Kuwaiti citizens who are returning home as part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ evacuation plan to bring Kuwaitis back home from all over the world during this crisis. This contribution aimed at facilitating communication between returning Kuwaitis and their families as soon as they arrive to Kuwait. Zain is also continuously distributing a large number of the meals to them in collaboration with the Kuwait Food Bank and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Zain’s Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibly campaign during the Holy Month of Ramadan aims at helping less fortunate people to enjoy Ramadan happily, as well as celebrating the true spirit the Holy month brings by supporting and launching humanitarian and charity campaigns.