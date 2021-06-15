KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its sponsorship of the KON Social Entrepreneurship Program in its sixth edition. The youth development program, which witnessed tremendous success throughout the past few years, is organized by LOYAC in collaboration with Babson College in Boston.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Communications and Relations Officer Waleed Al Khashti said: “we are very excited for the launch of KON’s new season this year. During our sponsorship of the program’s past three seasons, we received amazing feedback from young ambitious youth who had a keen interest in entrepreneurship in Kuwait”.

Al Khashti continued: “Zain would not have missed the chance to support this unique initiative once again given the great value it adds to Kuwait’s entrepreneurial community. This is especially true as our strategic partnership with LOYAC reaches its 17th consecutive year. We see this as a great achievement and a step forward that truly reflects the strength and resilience of the collaboration between Kuwait’s private sector and non-profit communities”.

Al Khashti further added: “our extended partnership with LOYAC centers around our Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategy. This integrated strategy is built on a number of key values, perhaps most importantly supporting the development and growth of the youth and education sectors. It is crucial for us to do our part and develop the entrepreneurial skills of young people, as we strongly believe in the role played by this age group in the long-term prosperity of the nation’s economy”.

Al Khashti concluded: “I would like to take this opportunity to wish our colleagues at LOYAC all the best of luck. They continue to empower the young students, help them discover their potential, and lead them towards success in spite of the current circumstances. I also wish our amazing students the best of luck, and can’t wait to see them unleash their creativity and bright ideas”.

KON, one of LOYAC’s latest youth development programs, trains school children (ages 12-16 years) in the area of Social Entrepreneurship. For the second consecutive year, the program is held virtually due to the current health situation. Students will collaborate to create various startups that are profitable and socially sustainable.

The program will be held in two periods, the first during June and July, and the second during August. KON comes in in collaboration with Babson College in Boston, considered the most prestigious entrepreneurship college in the United States and the number one institution in the world for entrepreneurship education.

Zain is proud to be a Strategic Partner of LOYAC since its inception, especially that it is considered one of the most prominent national programs that caters to the youth and offers them a healthy and empowering environment to develop their skills and talents in an educational, fun, and social atmosphere.