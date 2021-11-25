KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, continues its support to the United Nations Secretary-General’s UNiTE by 2030 to End Violence against Women campaign (UNiTE Campaign). The initiative calls for global action to increase awareness, galvanize advocacy efforts, and share knowledge and innovations to address violence against women and girls around the world.

Zain’s contribution to this global campaign comes as a continuation of its collaboration with local and international organizations, including the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development and the UN Women Regional Office for Arab States. This joint effort reflects Zain’s commitment to support initiatives and programs that shed light on the importance of protecting and empowering women, as well as those that enrich gender equality and inclusion within communities and workplaces.

Zain expressed its pride in being one of the Kuwaiti private sector’s national entities that represent the nation in this campaign. For the second year running, the company has lit up its main headquarter buildings at Shuwaikh in orange along with the country’s public and private sector organizations to demonstrate Kuwait’s role and efforts in advocating this cause.

Zain is proud to be a part of the State of Kuwait’s participation to support this global initiative by the United Nations, a contribution that seeks to find viable solutions to end violence against women, as this issue continues to have a worrying impact on many women and girls in Arab communities and around the entire world.

The goals of this campaign are well consistent with those of Zain’s group-wide sustainability strategy. The company’s efforts also come in line with its commitment to take part in social campaigns that aim at protecting and enhancing the overall social welfare of Arab communities in particular, and the world as a whole. This is especially true when it comes to issues related to protecting women and their rights.

Around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated key risk factors for violence against women and girls, such as unemployment, economic insecurity, and school closures. Under the leadership of the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General’s UNiTE by 2030 to End Violence against Women campaign (UNiTE Campaign), calls for global action to increase awareness, galvanize advocacy efforts and share knowledge and innovations. Governments, civil society, women’s organizations, young people, the private sector, the media, and the UN system join forces to address the global pandemic of violence against women and girls.

Companies that have committed to the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), including Zain, recognize the important role of the private sector to support efforts to end violence against women. Sexual harassment and violence incur high costs to women in terms of lost earnings, missed career advancement and overall wellbeing. On the other hand, companies are impacted by employee absenteeism and productivity losses.

Employers’ investment in prevention and response to violence against women, including domestic violence, is not only the right thing to do, but also the smart thing to do. Zain is keen on actively participating in the various local and regional projects that aim at contributing to the achievement of the country’s various developmental goals. The company will spare no efforts to support any entity that serves the global sustainable goals and contributes to the progress and prosperity of the region.