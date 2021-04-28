KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, continues to spread happiness during the holy month of Ramadan by delivering ‘Machla’ (food supplies) in collaboration with its strategic partner, the Kuwait Food Bank. The initiative aims at continuously catering to underprivileged families’ needs throughout the holy month.

Zain delivered food supplies to the Kuwait Food Bank storage facility at Sulaibiya with the presence of Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Communications and Relations Officer Waleed Al-Khashti and Kuwait Food Bank Vice Chairman Meshal Al-Ansari. This year, over 10,000 individuals benefit from the supplies provided by Zain.

Commenting on the initiative, Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Communications and Relations Officer Waleed Al-Khashti said: “Before the arrival of the Holy Month of Ramadan, we delivered the ‘Machla’ in collaboration with our strategic partners at the Kuwait Food Bank in an effort to serve the needs of underprivileged families and individuals in Kuwait before the Holy Month arrives and during the pandemic”.

Khashti added: “Today, as we reach the first half of the month, we continue this initiative along with our colleagues at the Food Bank as part of our comprehensive Ramadan campaign and under the umbrella of Zain’s Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility Strategy”.

Khashti further explained: “The Kuwait Food Bank distributes the supplies provided by Zain via special drive-thru routes that were built for this purpose in an effort to abide by health measures and protect everyone from the danger of infection”.

Khashti concluded: “We tirelessly seek to serve our community and its members by organizing and supporting valuable humanitarian programs all year round. This is especially true during the Holy Month of Ramadan, given that it carries the values of sharing and giving”.

Kuwait Food Bank Vice Chairman Meshal Al-Ansari said: “The ‘Ramadan Machla’ campaign comes as a continuation to the charitable projects and programs launched by the Kuwait Food Bank in collaboration with the private sector and civil society institutions. All of these projects come under the supervision of the regulatory authorities, and they have witnessed great success during the past period, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Ansari added: “The Kuwait Food Bank is considered to be one of the first charitable entities in Kuwait to launch the ‘Ramadan Machla’ campaign, and it has witnessed success by widely covering the needs of underprivileged individuals in all of Kuwait’s six governorates. The bank continues its humanitarian campaigns and projects that aim at providing food aid inside Kuwait.”

Ansari affirmed: “The idea behind the campaign centers around providing a package that contains various food supplies. Charitable work on a huge scale is one of the Kuwait Food Bank’s priorities in order to support disadvantaged families.”

This year, Zain’s distribution plan featured the delivery of food supplies to the biggest certified non-profit organizations across Kuwait to ensure their delivery to those in need throughout the Holy Month and during the pandemic in order to guarantee that disadvantaged families have enough quantities of the most basic supplies. The company hopes this initiative has a deep positive impact on the community’s various segments, especially the most vulnerable ones, during such circumstances.