KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced the continuation of its strategic partnership with Give, the only online platform of its kind exclusively dedicated to charities in Kuwait, for the second year running. The non-profit platform aims at facilitating donations and encouraging giving by connecting donors with registered and certified charities in Kuwait.

Zain continues its fruitful partnership with Give – which started last year during the holy month of Ramadan – as part of its Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategy that seeks to contribute to the welfare of the society in several ways under the company’s comprehensive social campaign during the holy month.

Zain prides itself on its long track of records and contributions it has put in philanthropic areas by collaborating with various non-profit organizations. The company strongly believes that such initiatives help infuse a sense of responsibility into members of the society, to help support those who are in need of help.

All the charities listed under Give are certified and licensed by the official authorities in Kuwait, and there are currently 162 various charitable projects featured on the platform. The current list of certified charities includes: the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), Direct Aid, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri Charity Society, Rahma International Society, International Islamic Charity Organization, Rohamaa Baynahum Charity, Global Charity Association for Development, Al-Sidra Association for Psychological Care of Cancer Patients, Al-Najat Charity, and more.

Give includes many features that can benefit donors, including ease of access to charities and their projects through the website or smartphone app, using filters to look for certain projects, comparing projects between different charities, reading full details about each project to make an informed decision, view donation history and receive notifications about project updates or reports, and more.

Zain has always been keen to launch charitable initiatives during Ramadan to support the various members of the Kuwaiti society, and the company is keen on reflecting Islamic and humanitarian values and principles to enrich giving and increase bonding between individuals.

Zain’s Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility campaign during the holy month of Ramadan includes an array of humanitarian and cultural programs, with the aim of celebrating the true spirit the holy month brings and helping less fortunate people enjoy Ramadan happily.