KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, celebrated the launch of the all-new iPhone 13 lineup during the biggest virtual event of its kind, broadcasted live over the hugely popular Marina Media Group platforms with thousands of followers tuning in. The event, presented live by a group of Marina FM stars, witnessed the launch of Zain’s newest plans for Apple’s latest smartphones. The plans feature the best competitive offerings for Zain customers on the company’s biggest and most powerful 5G network.

With the presence of Zain’s executive management, the company hosted Marina’s stars in its main headquarters in Shuwaikh, including Muhannad Abdulrahman (Mic Mbalta3), Fahad Kameel, Rawan Al-Marzouq, and Humoud Adel. The event was broadcasted via the biggest media platforms, including Marina FM 90.4, Marina TV, OSN, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Marina’s app. Zain also hosted Kuwaiti photographer Abdulaziz Al-Suraiya, who Apple selected as an ambassador to promote the new iPhone 13 lineup’s cameras, to showcase the new devices and their best features.

The company celebrated the occasion with its customers by giving away many valuable prizes, including the all-new iPhone 13 as a mega prize. The event’s hashtag also placed first among social media trends after the huge interaction it witnessed from followers. Zain unveiled its new iPhone 13 plans for smartphones, which offer more benefits and more value, including a wide range of the latest smartphones, 5G Internet, and other exclusive benefits.

Last year, Zain received ‘Kuwait’s Fastest Fixed Broadband Network’ award for Q1-Q2 2020 from Ookla, the company behind the renowned Speedtest Internet testing platform, and the global leader in transparent Internet testing applications, data, and analysis. The announcement comes to reinforce Zain’s leadership in the Kuwaiti market by offering the largest and most powerful 5G network in Kuwait.

Since commercially launching fifth generation wireless technology (5G) back in June 2019, Zain was the first operator to offer 5G technology in the GCC region via the Kuwaiti market with nationwide coverage of all areas. The company succeeded in designing the first integrated network for 5G services built on a world-class infrastructure, ultimately transforming the telecom sector across the country and region.